Every Dave & Buster's Cocktail, Ranked Worst To Best
Since Dave & Buster's founding over 40 years ago, fans of the arcade/chain restaurant hybrid have associated the bustling, sports-centric brand with welcoming gameplay and overt alcohol consumption. While traditional arcades rarely permit open containers, Dave & Buster's built its brand on pillars of cupholders alongside nearly all its dizzying array of illuminated games. Like most chain restaurants, the Dave & Buster's cocktail program appears bombastic, sugar-filled, and somewhat interchangeable, which always led me to panic-order a vodka soda or two-ingredient cocktail I could mindlessly sip while tossing rings and balls at an intended target.
As an avid Dave & Buster's regular, I decided to decode its splashy signature cocktail menu by test-driving all of the restaurant's cocktails, available at each of its over 200 locations. I untangled the kaleidoscopic list of brightly colored cocktails with the help of D&B's attentive and organized bar team before ranking the drinks from worst to best, based on factors like taste and presentation.
15. Aperol spritz
The Aperol spritz was one of the only truly regrettable drinks on Dave & Buster's cocktail menu. What should be a slam dunk turned sour thanks to the fashionable cocktail's choice of sparkling wine. The bar-cade's Aperol spritz relies on canned sparkling rosé from Graham + Fisk, as opposed to a simple, inexpensive bottled cava or Prosecco. Though the partnership with the wine-in-a-can brand does gift Aperol spritz orderers the sidecar of remaining wine, the tiny, bitter contents not only prove uninviting, but the culprit corrupts what could be a perfectly quaffable spritz.
This beverage, traditionally comprised of sparkling wine, Aperol, and soda water, includes watermelon — making its rendition ultra-refreshing and somewhat unique. But, the intrusive sparkling rosé overpowers any bright notes of watermelon, sinking the drink to the very bottom of its storied menu.
14. Mango peach Bellini
The second of the only two pitfalls on the Dave & Buster's cocktail list coincidentally also contains sparkling wine, though in the Mango peach Bellini's case, the menu reads "Champagne" (a personal pet peeve of mine). The peach-tinged Bellini is made with a splash of Ketel One — based on that, I think the Dave & Buster's bar team should seriously consider revamping the wines kept on hand. Though the spirit list proves impressive, its sparkling wine-reliant cocktails feature an assaulting astringent edge and the lingering taste of the aluminum can from which it is derived.
The tropical Bellini confuses its drinker, as it's oddly stronger than the higher-ranked drinks made with more potent spirits. Dave & Buster's attempt at a daytime spritz stings the palate and undermines its purpose by not only leaving its audience unrefreshed, but also in need of gulps of water to clear the tongue from its confusing aftermath.
13. Caribbean Luxe LIT
Though nowhere near the calamity of the two sparkling wine-based cocktails ranked below it, the Caribbean Luxe LIT's worst crime is its lack of character compared to similar, more defined drinks. The Caribbean Luxe LIT is one of three cocktails orbiting the definition of a Long Island iced tea. Like its classic predecessor, it combines tequila, vodka, rum, and orange liqueur, resulting in an albeit dangerous yet balanced beverage. D&B's adds a tropical twist via mango and a tart bite with a cranberry juice float.
The drink's composition, slightly over-sugared and a little dense, benefits from a couple of minutes of rest time, both for the cranberry juice to settle and for the ice cubes to slouch into the drink. By no means is it an all-out misfire, but the Caribbean Luxe LIT can't quite mount the uphill battle of becoming a memorable drink on a list surrounded by so much whiz and bang.
12. 1942 Gold Dust
The 1942 Gold Dust (named for the Ultra Premium Don Julio 1942 añejo tequila used in it) is the most impressively garnished drink on Dave & Buster's cocktail list. It arrives tableside with a sugar and marshmallow "glitter bomb" pressed into the shape of an ampersand, which rests atop a floating dehydrated orange wheel. After the initial novelty of the edible garnish wears off, the stunning piece of flair bartending dissipates, as promised, into a pool of sugary glitter. Though undeniably visually appealing, the garnish's slow creep into the remaining margarita, in the end, undermines the drink's balance.
The problem is that while the margarita itself receives a thorough shake, the bartenders hesitate to properly sweeten the cocktail to account for the sugar in the dissolving ampersand. Though thoughtful, this stutter leaves the 1942's drinker with no ideal sips of margarita. Instead, early swigs taste abrupt, as the lime juice dominates the profile without sufficient sugar to iron out the harsh creases of citrus, while the beverage, post-glitter bomb, carries a syrupy edge.
11. Cruise rum punch
The Cruise rum punch, a medley of Bacardi rum, Disaronno amaretto, and (unnamed) tropical juices, manages to taste both put-together and like the least thoughtful drink on the menu. The punch, which is something of a grown-up jungle juice, would impress more if it were served tableside in a shareable punch bowl. On its own, the Caribbean rum punch proves passable only because of its ability to ensconce the booze in imperceptible tropical juices. It tastes like the cocktail equivalent of watching "Mad Men" while fast-forwarding through all the Don Draper scenes.
I nearly forgot my reaction to the Cruise rum punch as soon as I shut my notebook, and needed a visual prodding to awaken my memory to its middling yet tolerable appeal. Dave & Buster's could easily nix its punch without anyone noticing it was omitted.
10. Jameson Long Island iced tea
Though superfluous, Dave & Buster's Jameson Long Island iced tea supersedes the menu's other specialty Long Island cocktail (the Caribbean Luxe LIT), in every way. On paper (specifically hot-pink menu paper), the two Long Island renditions appear nearly identical; both contain a potentially lethal mixture of vodka, rum, and orange liqueur. However, the key distinction is the Caribbean's inclusion of vodka and the Jameson's preference for Irish whiskey to round out the respective bouquet of spirits.
Though the whiskey provides an austerity to the party drink, the peach juice livens up the mixture and stops the drink from tasting too forceful or whiskey-heavy. Had I been blindfolded, I doubt I could've picked out the Jameson's presence at all due to the balance the fruits and soda provided. Although it didn't become my new go-to drink order, the bar team behind Dave & Buster's managed to move the needle of the Long Island iced tea from a definite "no" to a "when in Rome."
9. Top Shelf margarita
In what would've been my first choice if ordering off the Dave & Buster's cocktail menu, the arcade's "top shelf" margarita ultimately underperformed when compared to three of the other four cocktails populating the "Magnificent Margaritas" section of its menu.
The upgraded margarita, built on a foundation of Milagro reposado tequila, proved less unique and more cloying compared to its more intriguing cousins. Like Posh's role among her fellow Spice Girls, the luxury nature of the tequila in the Top Shelf quickly bored me — especially after I saw the flashy neon of the other margaritas. Perhaps the inclusion of Grand Marnier in place of the cheaper orange liqueur, triple sec, also caused the fancified margarita to taste strained compared to its sisters. Though it's 50 to 60 calories less than the other competing margaritas on the list, I'd rather burn the excess calories on a dozen rounds of Pop-A-Shot or Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games than select a less inspired cocktail.
8. Electric Blue Tini
When I passed through the automatic doors of Dave & Buster's impressive premises, I was met with the holy trinity of greetings: a cheerful host, my favorite pop song of the moment, and a giant poster featuring the funhouse's Electric Blue Tini. Although I had zero clues as to what may lurk inside the neon-blue drink, I did take note of the rock candy garnish resting on its rim.
Though it's the only gin-based drink on Dave & Buster's menu, it makes up for the booze's lack of representation by embodying the restaurant's fun-loving spirit (pun intended). Both eye-catching and loud, the Blue Tini borrows the "tini" designation only in name. It's served in a Libbey Symbio (a glass with a wide mouth and a hollow stem), and contextually proves more akin to a tropical gimlet.
Despite the nomenclature misnomer, Dave & Buster's sole signature drink served sans ice lands in the middle of the ranking because of its short lifespan. The lack of ice prevents it from becoming watered down, but the sugary float of sapphire candy eventually gives way to the Hendrick's and pineapple body, transforming the cocktail into a sticky mess before it's halfway finished.
7. D&B Long Island tea
While I do take umbrage with the restaurant's decision to include three variations on a Long Island iced tea, I applaud the bar team for managing to lend a proper stage to a drink that often borders on chaotic. The Long Island variation rids itself of any nonessential components of the classic cocktail. Vodka, rum, gin, and orange liqueur marry with fresh citrus and Coca-Cola to create a premier example of a party drink gone right.
Somehow, each of the spirits blends with the others without jostling for dominance. It won me over despite my aversion to the standard drink and its murky appearance. It's ideal for a setting where more televisions line the walls than at a Best Buy. D&B's offers a winning fan-favorite without falling into the follies of lesser Long Islands.
6. Spicy Hombres
Perhaps the most craft cocktail of the bunch, Dave & Buster's go at a spicy margarita smartly includes tequila's extremely trendy and smokier cousin, mezcal, for a gruff edge on the zesty cocktail. The choice to veer towards spice and smoke presents both strengths and weaknesses. The Spicy Hombres' recipe as a whole feels reluctant to commit to the drink's premise.
Though mezcal is present, it's cut with reposado tequila and the level of spice feels dialed back. Although it is laced with Ancho Reyes chili liqueur and rimmed in Tajín, I wish the drink would remove its kid gloves and allow the mezcal and spice to hit me. The Spicy Hombres is a cut above any restaurant chain spicy margarita I've ever tasted, but I was still left wanting more.
5. Backwoods blueberry lemonade
The rurally named Backwoods blueberry lemonade suggests a kind of jam jar cocktail better suited for relaxing into a porch-side rocking chair with than in bucket seat of an arcade racing game, therefore dampening my expectations of the garden-like cocktail. Tito's vodka and Ole Smoky strawberry moonshine play nicely with the citrus and berries, both of which the lemonade relies on for flavor and color.
The Backwoods, which is garnished with a grip of mint that tickles the nose and encourages the greenness of the beverage to shine, goes down easily and without fatiguing the palate. One of the most sugar-restrained drinks on the list, the drink offers an easy, crushable cocktail for folks unaccustomed to spirit-forward libations and those who crave something to mindlessly drink without worrying about any obstructive notes.
4. Henny's Strawberry Nirvana
Although cognac (specifically Hennessy V.S) wouldn't make my shortlist for liquors to pair with the ripe sweetness of strawberries, Dave & Buster's pulls off a small feat with this simple but impressive cocktail. Also lined with passionfruit, mango, and citrus, the cognac buoys the juicy flavor, and the combination results in refreshing concoction worth reordering.
It's a cocktail that matches its atmosphere in every way — it's carefree, bright, and inviting, representing an exuberant escape from the workweek. While I'm sure the sugar content tops my normal drink order, the payoff of gripping a drink that exactly matches its environment supersedes any wellness goals I strive for in normal life. What happens at Dave & Buster's, stays at Dave & Buster's (besides the prizes, of course), and next time I might even enjoy two of these pink stunners.
3. Perfect Pink Patrón
I dare anyone who glances toward a playmate enjoying a Perfect Pink Patrón not to covet their neighbor's beverage. The gleaming, neon purple drink tempts onlookers to order it. It's sweeter than its companions on the Magnificent Margarita section of the menu and gets its color from dragon fruit. The Perfect Pink Patrón offers an overtly girlie and Barbie-esque take on the classic cocktail by softening the acidic bite of traditional margaritas and instead delivering a mellow, more quaffable beverage ripe for ordering several rounds of.
Though I'm not sure the dragon fruit flavor ever appeared, the color the seeded fruit lends the drink differentiates it from the crowded menu and also provides the bar staff with another clever opportunity to garnish — this time with a dehydrated dragon fruit chip perched between the ice and a lime wedge. It's served in a highball glass, rather than the margarita's usual rocks glass. I would've appreciated either the traditional vessel or a thick-walled cactus glass to match the restaurant's nostalgic vibe.
2. Dangerous Waters island punch
This drink was the favorite among the five staff members I polled, and I was shocked at how much I relished my time with the turquoise drink. An overt ode to a blue Hawaiian cocktail, the medley of Malibu Coconut rum, Blue Curaçao, pineapple, and citrus owes much of its tropical flavor profile to the coconut rum. While it's never been stocked on my bar cart, I was impressed with its ability to mask the beverage's other saccharine components.
Tilted a ¼ ounce in any direction, the Dangerous Waters could easily fall overboard, but the ideal balance of richness, acid, and sugar allowed the drink to glide past my tongue unbidden. While it's a far cry from my normal beverage wheelhouse, it thrives on the chain's cocktail list. Like the flat screens, intricate video game graphics, and the revamped versions of arcade classics, this beverage makes me nostalgic for an era filled with the Black Eyed Peas, low-rise jeans, and "Twilight."
1. Strawberry watermelon margarita
Even the steeliest of critics can't help but house an Achilles heel, and mine might be the welcoming tones of watermelon and strawberry united in perfect harmony. In no way an accurate representation of either fruit when plucked from the vine, Dave & Buster's strawberry watermelon margarita surpassed my highest expectations, not by appealing to my tastes forged in adulthood but by hitting a childhood nerve I had forgotten.
Like an imbibeable Jolly Rancher, the flamingo-colored margarita shakes together Espolón Blanco tequila, triple sec, citrus, and the aforementioned fruits. Half-rimmed with an even-tasting mixture of fine salt and white sugar and topped with a sliced whole strawberry, the pink margarita outshines all of its peers. A gaudy, candy-like confection of a drink, the acid and salt prevent the otherwise sugary drink from slipping into syrupy territory. The sweetness from the strawberry watermelon margarita remained light on its toes and dainty, down to the last drop.
Methodology
Although I routinely find myself playing an arcade game while sipping from a pint glass at my local Dave & Buster's, I hadn't tried any of its special cocktail offerings until this review. I coordinated with the extremely friendly Dave & Buster's team in Clackamas, Oregon, and sampled the menu's signature cocktails in order to rank them from worst to best.
Dave & Buster's offers "group drinks" intended for two or more people, as well as crafted mixed shots for a quick hit of fervor, but I stuck to the sippable, personal cocktails instead. I organized this list based on flavor profile, balance, originality, alcohol choice, and presentation. To preserve every drink's flavor, I ordered the cocktails in small groupings of three to account for melting ice and other time-degrading factors.