Every Dave & Buster's Cocktail, Ranked Worst To Best

Since Dave & Buster's founding over 40 years ago, fans of the arcade/chain restaurant hybrid have associated the bustling, sports-centric brand with welcoming gameplay and overt alcohol consumption. While traditional arcades rarely permit open containers, Dave & Buster's built its brand on pillars of cupholders alongside nearly all its dizzying array of illuminated games. Like most chain restaurants, the Dave & Buster's cocktail program appears bombastic, sugar-filled, and somewhat interchangeable, which always led me to panic-order a vodka soda or two-ingredient cocktail I could mindlessly sip while tossing rings and balls at an intended target.

As an avid Dave & Buster's regular, I decided to decode its splashy signature cocktail menu by test-driving all of the restaurant's cocktails, available at each of its over 200 locations. I untangled the kaleidoscopic list of brightly colored cocktails with the help of D&B's attentive and organized bar team before ranking the drinks from worst to best, based on factors like taste and presentation.



Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.