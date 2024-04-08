Is There A Difference Between Checkers And Rally's?

We all know the differences between major fast food chains like McDonald's and Taco Bell — but what about the lesser known ones that you may not see in every state? If you live in Oregon or Colorado, you may never have sampled the deliciousness that is Checkers and Rally's, but residents of most of the eastern United States (and a few on the West Coast) have likely tried their tasty selection of burgers, fries, and wings (the latter of which are a tasty low carb option). But if you've been lucky enough to visit both, it's inevitable that you noticed uncanny similarities between the two. So what's the difference here?

It's true that today, Checkers and Rally's have the exact same menus, and dish out food from the same suppliers. They even use the same support center, located in Tampa, Florida. And if you go to both of their websites, it pretty much looks like a different logo was slapped over the same homepage. The main distinction, then, lies in the histories of these two fast food chains, and how they each ended up becoming part of the same company.