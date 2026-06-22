This Iconic Midwest Stuffed Sandwich Is Worth Crossing State Lines For

If you are not from the Midwest, you may never have heard of a runza sandwich before. They're so popular in places like Nebraska that there's an entire restaurant chain named after them. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz named it his favorite place in Nebraska. If you are a fan of sandwiches stuffed to the brim with meat and vegetables, or Hot Pockets for that matter, it's worth giving a Runza a try.

The dish traces its origins to German-Russian immigrants in the 18th century and was stuffed with beef and sometimes sauerkraut. They were adapted from the Russian pirog, a kind of meat pie. The word Runza may be a twist on the German word "runsa," meaning bun-shaped. The dish is also known as a bierock and can be prepared in different shapes. The Nebraska runza is a rectangle, but if you travel to Kansas, you'll find the dish referred to as a bierock, which is ypically be round.

The name Runza is also a trademark of the restaurant chain. The first Runza restaurant opened in Nebraska in 1949,and the chain has 93 locations listed on its website, including a few in Kansas, Colorado, and Iowa. The chain's runza is made from a yeast dough and baked with a filling of seasoned beef, onion, and cabbage. There are other versions on the Runza menu, such as the Cheese Runza made with American cheese, the Swiss Mushroom Runza, and the Southwest Runza made with salsa and tortilla strips.