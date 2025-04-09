Ree Drummond's Biggest Source Of Inspiration For Her Cooking Style
Every chef or homecook draws inspiration from somewhere, and for Ree Drummond, hers may have you thinking of Dana Carvey's "Saturday Night Live" church lady character. The Pioneer Woman revealed on Southern Living's "Biscuits & Jam" podcast that church ladies bring their culinary A-game to the church potluck. Drummond said, "I just love a church potluck. I just think church ladies are the best cooks, whether they're Midwestern or Southern."
What is it about a church gathering that inspires so many delicious dishes? Potlucks are all about community and creating a spread to rival the last one. On her website, it was revealed that many of the church potluck-inspired recipes Drummond has shared over the years have been created by churchgoers in Oklahoma. It was also noted that because recipes for dishes like mac and cheese, chicken spaghetti, and ambrosia salad have been passed down from generation to generation, they have had plenty of time to be perfected.
Grab a graham cracker crust and some Cool Whip
Where did the idea of a potluck originate? Potlucks have been around for ages, but for Americans, these dishes were believed to have found life in the 1930s during the Great Depression, when food was expensive. A potluck allowed for community gatherings that did not put a financial burden on any one individual.
What makes a dish good for a potluck? In addition to being yummy, transportability is key, as are simple ingredients. Ree Drummond further explained on "Biscuits & Jam" that many of the "church lady" dishes she makes are fan favorites designed by those who "aren't afraid to use a graham cracker crust or sometimes Cool Whip." Translation: These are not gourmet dishes where truffle butter and caviar are used.
Drummond stated, "I'm not a food snob. Especially, if you mix Cool Whip with vanilla pudding, and if it's instant pudding, even better. Like, some of those concoctions are so bad they're good." Cool Whip is pretty magical and is a key ingredient in Drummond's root beer float pie and chocolate peanut butter pie. In fact, it should be added to Drummond's secret ingredients worth stealing, and definitely added to your shopping list if you want to cook like a church lady.