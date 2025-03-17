10 Secret Ingredients We're Stealing From Ree Drummond

Known in pretty much every corner of the globe as "The Pioneer Woman" through her successful blog, Food Network show, and a slew of successful books, celebrity chef and restaurateur Ree Drummond has been sharing her recipes, expertise, and "pioneer" lifestyle from her Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch across multiple platforms for nearly two decades. We're not only talking about delicious, accessible comfort cooking and baking here, but also the affable mother of five's insights on raising children, ranch life, and home design.

For our purposes, Drummond often relies on pantry staples for her quick and easy meals — but she's also not afraid to throw in some surprising, unconventional, or even controversial ingredients. Unfortunately, not all of these recipes are big hits among viewers; take her salsa roja, for instance, which some fans have called bland, too time consuming, and even disappointing online. Then again, Drummond's unexpected use of umami-packed anchovy paste in her tortellini puttanesca — which she admittedly called "a very weird ingredient" on her show — drew praise from intrigued viewers and home cooks.

All of this is to say, it's no wonder, then, that this longtime television personality has inspired so many foodies and aspiring chefs to get creative in the kitchen. Behold the surprising ingredients Ree Drummond uses to elevate some of her tastiest dishes, desserts, and drinks.