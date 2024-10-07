Ree Drummond's 2-Ingredient Special Sauce For Grilled Cheese

If there is someone we are trusting to sauce up our grilled cheese with some extra special ingredients, it's Ree Drummond. The longtime host of "The Pioneer Woman" on Food Network has been slinging her signature mix of hearty country-inspired recipes and easy home cooking for over a decade, so if anyone knows her way around the quick and cheesy American classic, it's her. A grilled cheese is one of those sandwiches that inspires a lot of debate and questions for how simple it is. There are a lot of great additions for upgrading grilled cheeses, but how much can you add before it isn't a grilled cheese anymore? Some people prefer the "simpler is better" route, while others will swear by loading them up. Thankfully Drummond has a grilled cheese booster that can satisfy whichever side you fall on.

Drummond revealed her grilled cheese special sauce in the video for her best-ever grilled cheese. In it, she uses a simple combo that's equal parts mayo and Dijon mustard with the rest of her ingredients. As Drummond puts it, this isn't meant to be an overwhelming addition that outshines the cheese, but a small addition that brings a little tang, extra fat, and moisture to take everything to the next level. As delicious as a classic grilled cheese is, the common cheeses used are sometimes on the mild side, and the Dijon mayo mix brings an extra flavor and nice kick of acid to wake everything up.