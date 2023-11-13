Ree Drummond Talks Her New Cookbook, Life As An Empty Nester, And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

This cookbook focuses on all fast recipes. Why did you feel this was a focus that was needed and would appeal to your fanbase?

I wanted this cookbook to reflect my cooking life right now, and where I am right now is that I still love cooking [and] still love delicious food ... but I don't have the patience I used to have for long prep times and multiple steps. I wanted to give readers a nice pile of delicious recipes that are very doable and won't make them have to stay in the kitchen too long. There's a lot to do in life that doesn't involve the kitchen.

In general, what do you feel is the secret to writing a recipe that's both fast and delicious?

Testing the recipes is so crucial. I make every single recipe in the book, and even when I am making it as we are shooting the recipe, I am scrutinizing the details. For this cookbook, once it was written — but before it went to print — I had two home cooks re-test every [single] recipe so I could get an accurate time. I feel good about the claims of both fast and delicious!

You have an entire section of the book dedicated to "fridge grabs," items and accompaniments that can add big flavor with minimal effort. What's your top must-have ingredient in your kitchen for adding flavor in a pinch?

I love that section of the cookbook, and I use all of those fridge grabs regularly. It's hard for me to pick just one favorite, but the one I use with the most frequency is the recipe for pickled red onions. Not only does it add the perfect pickled onion touch to so many dishes, but the color of the onions is glorious — and as a very visual food person, I love how beautiful it makes everything look. From tacos to grilled cheese sandwiches, from salads to omelets, there's nothing that pickled red onions doesn't go with.

Many of your recipes in this book incorporate store-bought items or shortcuts. Are there any such store-bought items that you always have in your kitchen for when you need them that you think are underrated?

The key to using store-bought items or shortcuts is limiting them to one or two per recipe and letting the whole or from-scratch ingredients lead. The point of a store-bought shortcut is to save time, but you never want to use it at the expense of the flavor of the dish. My favorites are good jarred marinara — it can be a dipping sauce for calzones or incorporated into a rich Bolognese — and frozen bread dough. It makes the most incredible pizza crust, not to mention cinnamon rolls.