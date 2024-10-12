15 Egg Dishes From Spain You Should Try At Least Once

Not to be confused with the thin cornmeal or wheat flatbread that is commonly consumed in Mexico and Northern America, a tortilla in Spain consists of a round and thick omelet that has become a fixture of local cuisine. It has led to the creation of many dishes, such as the tortilla Española, also known as tortilla de patatas. Think of it as a hearty alternative to a brunch frittata that is filled with chopped yellow onions and thick sliced potatoes fried in olive oil. The Spanish serve it as either a side or a main dish.

Where did tortilla de patatas come from? It was apparently first popularized in Villanueva de la Serena in the 18th century, about 300 years after the conquistadores brought home potatoes from the colonies. To honor this creation, the village in question inaugurated a sculpture in 2021 in the heart of San Francisco Street.

According to Mat Schuster, this dish is a staple in Spanish homes and pairs well with beer, and he advises against baking it in the oven or hurrying the steps. The batter, "which should be the consistency of wet stew," needs to be poured over a hot nonstick pan over some olive oil. "Then," he adds, "reduce the heat of the pan and gently cook until there is enough of a wall of cooked egg to flip, and continue to cook on the other side." For inspiration, his own personal variation additionally includes green onion, bay shrimp, BBQ brisket, or morcilla (spiced blood sausage).