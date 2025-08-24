The Most Iconic Sandwich In Every State

Sandwiches are a beloved American food, which is perhaps why they have evolved to encompass such a wide variety over the years. In any given sandwich spot, you can order up to ten, twenty, or even fifty different sandwiches, all made with different fillings, bread, or methods. Each of these details can give a sandwich its own personality, sometimes turning it into an iconic food. Indeed, this is the case with many sandwiches across the country, to the point where each state can claim its own iconic sandwich based on local ingredients, local preferences, or tradition.

For instance, Maine is famous for its lobster, which makes a lobster roll the obvious choice for it being an iconic state sandwich. Meanwhile, the Philly cheesesteak is so famous that Pennsylvania could hardly have a more iconic bite. These are more than just sandwiches: They are part and parcel of a state's sense of identity. Take a look at the most iconic sandwiches in every state and what they're made of.