The Absolute Best Menu Item To Order At Zaxby's, According To Our Taste Test

If you haven't eaten at Zaxby's, you're missing out — especially if chicken fingers are your go-to comfort food. A look at the fast-food chain's menu reveals everything from chicken tenders and wings to coleslaw and fried pickles, so we sought out to rank Zaxby's most popular items. Out of the 12 options our taste tester ordered and chowed down on, the result was that those aforementioned chicken fingers are the downright best option for your next drive-thru lunch or dinner.

There are a few reasons why you should try Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz (yes, that's how the chain spells it). This might not be a surprising result since the chain is known for these Chicken Fingerz, which are used on its sandwiches and salads too. To start, the breading on the chicken is well seasoned but doesn't overpower the meat. Additionally, the tenders were moist inside, an important factor with fried chicken. Another perk, especially when you want Zaxby's for takeout, is that the tenders travel well and don't turn soggy on the way home.