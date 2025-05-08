The Absolute Best Menu Item To Order At Zaxby's, According To Our Taste Test
If you haven't eaten at Zaxby's, you're missing out — especially if chicken fingers are your go-to comfort food. A look at the fast-food chain's menu reveals everything from chicken tenders and wings to coleslaw and fried pickles, so we sought out to rank Zaxby's most popular items. Out of the 12 options our taste tester ordered and chowed down on, the result was that those aforementioned chicken fingers are the downright best option for your next drive-thru lunch or dinner.
There are a few reasons why you should try Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz (yes, that's how the chain spells it). This might not be a surprising result since the chain is known for these Chicken Fingerz, which are used on its sandwiches and salads too. To start, the breading on the chicken is well seasoned but doesn't overpower the meat. Additionally, the tenders were moist inside, an important factor with fried chicken. Another perk, especially when you want Zaxby's for takeout, is that the tenders travel well and don't turn soggy on the way home.
What people are saying about Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz — and what you get with an order
There are other favorable taste tests online regarding Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz — just in case you don't trust our review. Taste is certainly subjective, after all. Some even claim the Georgia-based chain slings some of the best fast food chicken strips you can grab. This makes a lot of sense, considering the chicken is hand-breaded, so each bite should be fresh and not frozen. Then, each batch of Chicken Fingerz is fried in highly refined soybean oil, according to Zaxby's take-out menu. You can also get the chicken tossed in sauce if you don't like plain fingers.
Are you ready to try Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz for yourself? The chain boasts over 900 locations across the United States, including in Florida, Texas, and Virginia. The Chicken Fingerz are available for purchase a la carte with 5-, 10-, or 20-piece options available. Make it a meal, and that comes with up to a half-dozen tenders alongside coleslaw, fries, toast, and a soda. Oh, and don't forget about the dipping sauces like the Spicy Zax Sauce, which some may consider superior to Chick-fil-A's sauces. For those who don't live near a Zaxby's, here are the best fried chicken chains in the U.S. where you can order chicken tenders instead.