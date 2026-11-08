10 Must-Try Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items

America's favorite roadhouse-themed chain has a stacked menu of delicious items, from hand-cut steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs to its must-try herb-crusted chicken, and more. Business is not just doing well, either, things are looking pretty stellar for Texas Roadhouse. The chain reported more than a 6 percent increase in same-store sales for the first five weeks of the third quarter, compared to 2025. But, what's most interesting about its continued success, is that Texas Roadhouse rarely, if ever, changes its menu.

It doesn't necessarily have to, either, because like Burger King, you can have any menu item your way, just so long as the ingredients are available. The freedom this grants you as a customer is almost limitless, and as a result, it's led to the creation of some of the tastiest secret menu items. We're talking hidden grilled cheese sandwich hacks stuffed with savory ingredients, signature menu items loaded with meaty toppings, and the best bang-for-your-buck sliders stacked with premium protein. Next time you stop by Texas Roadhouse, skip your usual go-tos and give these 10 secret menu items a try.