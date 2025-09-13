Texas Roadhouse's Secret Applesauce Upgrade Is Truly Next Level
Some people go to Texas Roadhouse for the steak, others go for the rolls, but a select few go for the applesauce. Yes, you read that right.
Applesauce may be one of the most unassuming items on the Texas Roadhouse menu, but a few simple additions turn it into a decadent dessert. While the applesauce at Texas Roadhouse already has its own group of cult fans, it's the ingenious hack of adding caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows from the menu's loaded sweet potato that has our mouths really watering. The loaded sweet potato at Texas Roadhouse comes with a honey cinnamon caramel sauce and is topped with toasted marshmallows, with the option to also add honey cinnamon butter, brown sugar, or plain cinnamon. Transplanting that honey cinnamon caramel sauce and the toasted marshmallows on top of the cup of applesauce instead makes for a warm, comforting, and sweet combo. It satisfies your sweet tooth while not being too heavy for wrapping up a steak dinner. The origin of this hack is mysterious and untraceable, but anyone who has worked in restaurants knows that this is exactly the kind of edible concoction that gets invented when staff have already eaten everything on the menu dozens of times and need to switch it up.
A closer look at the Texas Roadhouse loaded applesauce
After doing some digging, it's hard to pinpoint which brand of applesauce Texas Roadhouse serves. The restaurant's website gives no description of this sweet side, but users on Reddit speculate it could be Mott's brand. Mott's is pretty well-known and regarded in the applesauce sphere, which is part of why the brand landed near the top when we ranked the best applesauces.
Texas Roadhouse has lots of menu hacks you need to know about, but the loaded applesauce is one that you could thankfully recreate at home with relative ease — no need to leave the house to enjoy this delicious, sweet snack. Simply whip up a homemade honey cinnamon caramel sauce or grab your favorite brand from the store, along with some mini marshmallows. You could also buy applesauce in a pinch, but homemade applesauce is far superior and too easy to make. There are many ways to add flavor to applesauce that can level up this simple treat even more, but cinnamon is a must. The combination of warm spices, rich caramel, and tart applesauce, all topped with gooey marshmallows, is as soothing as it is yummy.