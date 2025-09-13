Texas Roadhouse's Secret Applesauce Upgrade Is Truly Next Level

Some people go to Texas Roadhouse for the steak, others go for the rolls, but a select few go for the applesauce. Yes, you read that right.

Applesauce may be one of the most unassuming items on the Texas Roadhouse menu, but a few simple additions turn it into a decadent dessert. While the applesauce at Texas Roadhouse already has its own group of cult fans, it's the ingenious hack of adding caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows from the menu's loaded sweet potato that has our mouths really watering. The loaded sweet potato at Texas Roadhouse comes with a honey cinnamon caramel sauce and is topped with toasted marshmallows, with the option to also add honey cinnamon butter, brown sugar, or plain cinnamon. Transplanting that honey cinnamon caramel sauce and the toasted marshmallows on top of the cup of applesauce instead makes for a warm, comforting, and sweet combo. It satisfies your sweet tooth while not being too heavy for wrapping up a steak dinner. The origin of this hack is mysterious and untraceable, but anyone who has worked in restaurants knows that this is exactly the kind of edible concoction that gets invented when staff have already eaten everything on the menu dozens of times and need to switch it up.