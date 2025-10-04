This Secret Menu Trick Upgrades Texas Roadhouse's Strawberry Cheesecake Into A Sweet Delight Loaded With Chocolate

Sometimes, the hardest part about choosing a dessert is deciding between something fruity and something rich and doused in caramel or chocolate. Throw in the third species of sweet treat, cheesecake, and you've got a real head scratcher of a problem. Sure, you and your dinner companion could get two different things and share. But what if theirs is better? Nightmare. Not so at Texas Roadhouse, where its desserts are lowkey just as easy to hack as the rest of its menu. In fact, arguably the best secret menu upgrade at the Roadhouse is for strawberry cheesecake. If you know what you're doing, you can turn it into a chocolatey delight.

This secret menu item isn't totally sourced from Texas Roadhouse's dessert menu. Instead, you need to order the strawberry cheesecake with chocolate sauce, which is used to top Big 'Ole Brownies, and honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted mini marshmallows, which can be found on the sweet potatoes. These toppings, teamed with the dessert's standard strawberry topping, provide a chocolate-covered strawberry type of taste, but with a hint of s'mores flavoring from the marshmallows.