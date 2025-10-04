This Secret Menu Trick Upgrades Texas Roadhouse's Strawberry Cheesecake Into A Sweet Delight Loaded With Chocolate
Sometimes, the hardest part about choosing a dessert is deciding between something fruity and something rich and doused in caramel or chocolate. Throw in the third species of sweet treat, cheesecake, and you've got a real head scratcher of a problem. Sure, you and your dinner companion could get two different things and share. But what if theirs is better? Nightmare. Not so at Texas Roadhouse, where its desserts are lowkey just as easy to hack as the rest of its menu. In fact, arguably the best secret menu upgrade at the Roadhouse is for strawberry cheesecake. If you know what you're doing, you can turn it into a chocolatey delight.
This secret menu item isn't totally sourced from Texas Roadhouse's dessert menu. Instead, you need to order the strawberry cheesecake with chocolate sauce, which is used to top Big 'Ole Brownies, and honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted mini marshmallows, which can be found on the sweet potatoes. These toppings, teamed with the dessert's standard strawberry topping, provide a chocolate-covered strawberry type of taste, but with a hint of s'mores flavoring from the marshmallows.
Other Texas Roadhouse dessert hacks
It's not just the cheesecake that's adaptable. You can keep your dessert affordable and lower calorie at Texas Roadhouse by ordering just ice cream, which is usually a side for the brownie or apple pie. Top it with the strawberry sauce from the cheesecake, the brownie's chocolate sauce, or that caramel from the sweet potato side, and you're essentially at a steakhouse sundae bar.
If you're enjoying dinner at Texas Roadhouse with the family, sweet loaded apple sauce makes a great option for kids (another hack using a side). As you might imagine, the smooth apple goes really well with cinnamon sugar butter or cinnamon caramel, both meant for the sweet potato.
We have to admit, on that first visit to Texas Roadhouse, the three-item dessert menu can be kind of disappointing. But armed with these hacks, you can make dessert exactly what you want. If you scour the menu carefully, you might even be able to come up with your very own Texas Roadhouse hack. How about a scoop of that ice cream in a fountain drink for an old-fashioned float, or a couple of slices of bacon with your apple pie a la mode?