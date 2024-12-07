The Secret Menu Dessert You Should Cap Heavy Texas Roadhouse Meals With

The meals at Texas Roadhouse are the definition of filling. From the sirloin kabobs to the country fried chicken, these menu favorites are substantially sized and, in some cases, heavy with gravy or Jack cheese. The problem is that when your sweet tooth calls you might not have much room left over to enjoy the decadent pudding on offer. One way to satisfy your craving for a dessert (that doesn't involve wearing an elasticated waistband to dinner) is to cap your meal with a secret menu dessert item: A scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement

While you won't find a listing on the main menu for ice cream, it's available as an option on the electronic till. This is because ice cream can be ordered under the kids menu, which features smaller plates, such as the chicken critters basket and Lil' Dillo steak bites. Moreover, the kitchen has ice cream on hand because it's served on some of the adult-sized desserts, including Granny's Apple Classic and the Big Ol' Brownie. All you need to do is ask your server if you can select a lighter, manageable-sized scoop of ice cream instead of a large dessert and they should be able to add it to your bill with ease (however, as with all Texas Roadhouse hacks, be sure to confirm before placing your order to avoid disappointment).

Advertisement