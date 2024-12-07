The Secret Menu Dessert You Should Cap Heavy Texas Roadhouse Meals With
The meals at Texas Roadhouse are the definition of filling. From the sirloin kabobs to the country fried chicken, these menu favorites are substantially sized and, in some cases, heavy with gravy or Jack cheese. The problem is that when your sweet tooth calls you might not have much room left over to enjoy the decadent pudding on offer. One way to satisfy your craving for a dessert (that doesn't involve wearing an elasticated waistband to dinner) is to cap your meal with a secret menu dessert item: A scoop of vanilla ice cream.
While you won't find a listing on the main menu for ice cream, it's available as an option on the electronic till. This is because ice cream can be ordered under the kids menu, which features smaller plates, such as the chicken critters basket and Lil' Dillo steak bites. Moreover, the kitchen has ice cream on hand because it's served on some of the adult-sized desserts, including Granny's Apple Classic and the Big Ol' Brownie. All you need to do is ask your server if you can select a lighter, manageable-sized scoop of ice cream instead of a large dessert and they should be able to add it to your bill with ease (however, as with all Texas Roadhouse hacks, be sure to confirm before placing your order to avoid disappointment).
Sweet foods activate the brain's reward system
While you could order a smaller main to save space for dessert, it can be hard to pass up a freshly grilled steak served with a baked potato and sautéed mushrooms, particularly when Texas Roadhouse is beating the competition as the fastest-growing steakhouse due to its unmatched value. And even if you do select a smaller first course, it's almost impossible not to fill up on the free bread rolls that come with honey cinnamon butter (ever wondered why they taste so good? It's because Texas Roadhouse makes its rolls from scratch).
Selecting a smaller dessert that fits into your meal, instead of skipping it altogether, is a smarter idea because you get the best of both worlds. In fact, it's common human behavior to want to round off a savory meal with something sweet, which is why many of us find it so tricky to fight the urge for dessert. In part, this is because sweet foods activate the brain's reward system and release happy chemicals like dopamine and serotonin into the body, which make us feel good.
A single scoop of ice cream is the perfect way to cap off a heavier meal because it satisfyingly concludes an evening out without leaving you feeling overstuffed. However, if the mood strikes, you could sandwich your scoop between a moreish dinner roll to create a sweet and salty carbier bite.