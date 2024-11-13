The Genius Texas Roadhouse Menu Hack To Get More Out Of Any Steak
Steak is expensive, which is why you'll likely want to make it count when treating your family to some savory sirloin at a restaurant. However, ordering steak for everybody at the table can easily cost more than a week's worth of groceries. Luckily, we've come across a genius Texas Roadhouse hack to get more out of any steak that transforms your single serving of beef into a stack of sliders.
All you need to do is order your steak of choice — the sirloin, ribeye, T-bone, New York strip, or Dallas filet. Once it arrives, simply cut it into slices and pile it onto your free serving of bread rolls to create a series of protein-packed sliders. This nifty trick adds heft to your meal, essentially turning your single steak into several gourmet-style sandwiches. Plus, the combination of hearty carbohydrate from the bread and filling protein from the meat will keep you more satisfied than eating the steak alone, which means you'll have plenty left to share. However, for larger appetites, you can pair your steak with two sides, such as a salad, seasoned rice, or fresh veggies.
We'd recommend selecting a cut of steak like a Dallas Filet or New York strip because they're boneless, unlike a T-bone. While it's true that bones help a steak to remain juicy, it's trickier to cut around them and produce tender slices that will fit neatly in your unlimited serving of bread buns.
Spread honey butter on your steak sliders
Of course, one of the reasons why Texas Roadhouse's bread tastes so good is the free honey cinnamon butter it's served with. Spread some of this aromatic butter over your freshly-baked rolls before stuffing them with steak and you'll lend your sliders some sweet and savory balance. Moreover, this gentle touch of sweetness might be appealing to a picky eater who wouldn't ordinarily be able to finish an entire meal (even the smaller options on the kids menu can be too substantial for a toddler). This way, you can provide them with an entire slider while you enjoy the majority of your steak dinner at the cost of a single dinner.
To amp up the texture of your bread rolls, request your server to toast them first. Some Texas Roadhouse branches will be happy to oblige at no extra cost. The crunchy edges of the bread will pair beautifully with the succulence of your tender steak as the butter melts into its toasty surface. Finally, to save a few more pennies, be sure to select the most affordable steak you can order at Texas Roadhouse, which is the 6 oz sirloin. You can easily slice this smaller portion and divide it between two to three bread rolls without a problem.