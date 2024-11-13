The Genius Texas Roadhouse Menu Hack To Get More Out Of Any Steak

Steak is expensive, which is why you'll likely want to make it count when treating your family to some savory sirloin at a restaurant. However, ordering steak for everybody at the table can easily cost more than a week's worth of groceries. Luckily, we've come across a genius Texas Roadhouse hack to get more out of any steak that transforms your single serving of beef into a stack of sliders.

Advertisement

All you need to do is order your steak of choice — the sirloin, ribeye, T-bone, New York strip, or Dallas filet. Once it arrives, simply cut it into slices and pile it onto your free serving of bread rolls to create a series of protein-packed sliders. This nifty trick adds heft to your meal, essentially turning your single steak into several gourmet-style sandwiches. Plus, the combination of hearty carbohydrate from the bread and filling protein from the meat will keep you more satisfied than eating the steak alone, which means you'll have plenty left to share. However, for larger appetites, you can pair your steak with two sides, such as a salad, seasoned rice, or fresh veggies.

We'd recommend selecting a cut of steak like a Dallas Filet or New York strip because they're boneless, unlike a T-bone. While it's true that bones help a steak to remain juicy, it's trickier to cut around them and produce tender slices that will fit neatly in your unlimited serving of bread buns.

Advertisement