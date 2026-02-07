In The Mood For Dessert? Texas Roadhouse Isn't The Chain That Should Be First Pick
It's been well established that Texas Roadhouse is great for steak, though other parts of its menu leave quite a bit to be desired. With a business model and ambience designed for quick turnover, this chain keeps the music loud, the service quick, and the desserts underwhelming. Whereas most restaurants take pride in offering a variety of scrumptious sweets to cap off your meal, Texas Roadhouse's selection is limited to three basic options. If customers care to extend their time, they can choose between a slice of apple pie a la mode, a piece of strawberry cheesecake, or a brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.
Texas Roadhouse keeps its dessert section mid-tier for a reason, albeit to the detriment of diners with a sweet tooth. Though not everyone saves room for dessert at their favorite steakhouse chain, it nonetheless seems an odd choice to skimp on offering a fulfilling finishing dish. Sometimes dining out can be a rare indulgence and, for those who want a truly full meal from start to finish, it would be better to look elsewhere.
Of the many ways rival steakhouse chains outshine Texas Roadhouse, better menu options and a more welcoming environment are significant points. Leisure is not always easy to come by, yet restaurants like Logan's Roadhouse and others encourage diners to make the most of their mealtime. There are plenty of chains that do both steak and sweets right for a more enjoyable overall experience.
Searching for the best steakhouse chain desserts
With so many steakhouse chain desserts worth saving room for, Texas Roadhouse's offerings make a rather poor showing. Consider instead the dessert section of the Logan's Roadhouse menu. In addition to mouthwatering meats, the chain offers a number of unique desserts that are sure to satisfy. Between a key lime cheesecake, chocolate layered cake, blueberry and apple cobbler, and its signature dessert, a Mississippi brownie, which comes topped with marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, and caramel sauce, there is a lot here to delight the senses.
If your budget can accommodate a slightly pricier steakhouse chain, try Fogo De Chão for a Brazilian churrascaria-inspired meal that includes a dessert menu rife with eye-catching desserts and a number of tasty after-dinner cocktails. Among these sweet treats are a tres leches cake, a papaya and vanilla ice cream dessert, brûléed cheesecake, and a dessert called chocolate brigadeiro which is the ultimate indulgence for chocolate lovers. It features truffled chocolate in a chocolate cookie crust topped with chocolate ganache and sprinkles.
The dessert menu at Outback Steakhouse is certainly worth a mention as well. Included in the Aussie-inspired chain's dessert section is a triple layer carrot cake, salted caramel cookie skillet, New York style cheesecake, a six-layered chocolate cake called the "Chocolate Tower for Two," and a signature dessert known as "Chocolate Thunder from Down Under." This pairs a decadent pecan brownie with vanilla ice cream, warm chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate shavings.