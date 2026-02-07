In The Mood For Dessert? Texas Roadhouse Isn't The Chain That Should Be First Pick

It's been well established that Texas Roadhouse is great for steak, though other parts of its menu leave quite a bit to be desired. With a business model and ambience designed for quick turnover, this chain keeps the music loud, the service quick, and the desserts underwhelming. Whereas most restaurants take pride in offering a variety of scrumptious sweets to cap off your meal, Texas Roadhouse's selection is limited to three basic options. If customers care to extend their time, they can choose between a slice of apple pie a la mode, a piece of strawberry cheesecake, or a brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.

Texas Roadhouse keeps its dessert section mid-tier for a reason, albeit to the detriment of diners with a sweet tooth. Though not everyone saves room for dessert at their favorite steakhouse chain, it nonetheless seems an odd choice to skimp on offering a fulfilling finishing dish. Sometimes dining out can be a rare indulgence and, for those who want a truly full meal from start to finish, it would be better to look elsewhere.

Of the many ways rival steakhouse chains outshine Texas Roadhouse, better menu options and a more welcoming environment are significant points. Leisure is not always easy to come by, yet restaurants like Logan's Roadhouse and others encourage diners to make the most of their mealtime. There are plenty of chains that do both steak and sweets right for a more enjoyable overall experience.