Texas Roadhouse Keeps This Menu Section Mid-Tier For A Smart Reason
Never overstay your welcome; it's an age-old rule. Yet, Texas Roadhouse lovers, you might be unaware of a strategically ticking clock — sweet-toothed diners, look away. In a 2019 interview with Investors' Business Daily, former CEO Kent Taylor didn't mince his words: "We don't want our guests to stay for dessert. We like the table turns." The statement sounds impatient, but its sentiment is actually backed by smart reasoning. For casual dining chains, there is an undeniable correlation between seating more customers and increasing revenue. Taylor enforced a fast pace; limit dessert options and embrace mediocrity, prompting diners out of chairs as soon as their steaks disappear.
While Taylor died in 2021, the chain's continued prioritization of streamlined dining is clear. Desserts remain purposefully "mediocre," in Taylor's words (via Investor's Business Daily). In fact, of all the popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, ranked worst to best, post-steak options don't really get a look in. Interestingly, the company also bends the rules with dish categories. The loaded sweet potato (topped with caramel and marshmallow gooiness) is famously the Texas Roadhouse side dish that could double as dessert, and the same goes for its suspiciously-sweetened bread rolls. Classifying these options amongst the earlier-ordered sides helps to keep turnovers swift — no waiting around for customers to ponder sweet treats. Talk about encouraging multitasking.
Has Taylor's strategy worked?
Sometimes, statistics speak for themselves. Restaurant Business analyzed Technomic's 2024 sales growth data and revealed that Texas Roadhouse had overtaken Olive Garden, the country's former casual dining champ. Texas Roadhouse had 14.7% growth — an ode to the success of its operational strategies. Honed focus has also cemented its branding; the chain has accrued a trusted reputation for its hand-cut steaks. In other words, yes: it's clear that Taylor's philosophy set the stage for boosted revenue.
Tempted to still request a dessert? From a business perspective, it might be one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when dining at Texas Roadhouse. That said, rules are meant to be broken. Don't forget to nab your free birthday dessert. Similarly, while options might be mid-tier, creativity can transform the classics into something more exciting. Try the secret menu trick that upgrades Texas Roadhouse's Strawberry Cheesecake into a sweet delight loaded with chocolate. Taylor loved trailblazers; perhaps he'd secretly approve.