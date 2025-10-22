Texas Roadhouse Keeps This Menu Section Mid-Tier For A Smart Reason

Never overstay your welcome; it's an age-old rule. Yet, Texas Roadhouse lovers, you might be unaware of a strategically ticking clock — sweet-toothed diners, look away. In a 2019 interview with Investors' Business Daily, former CEO Kent Taylor didn't mince his words: "We don't want our guests to stay for dessert. We like the table turns." The statement sounds impatient, but its sentiment is actually backed by smart reasoning. For casual dining chains, there is an undeniable correlation between seating more customers and increasing revenue. Taylor enforced a fast pace; limit dessert options and embrace mediocrity, prompting diners out of chairs as soon as their steaks disappear.

While Taylor died in 2021, the chain's continued prioritization of streamlined dining is clear. Desserts remain purposefully "mediocre," in Taylor's words (via Investor's Business Daily). In fact, of all the popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, ranked worst to best, post-steak options don't really get a look in. Interestingly, the company also bends the rules with dish categories. The loaded sweet potato (topped with caramel and marshmallow gooiness) is famously the Texas Roadhouse side dish that could double as dessert, and the same goes for its suspiciously-sweetened bread rolls. Classifying these options amongst the earlier-ordered sides helps to keep turnovers swift — no waiting around for customers to ponder sweet treats. Talk about encouraging multitasking.