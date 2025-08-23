9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Dining At Texas Roadhouse
When you're craving a steak but don't feel like making it at home, going to a steakhouse chain may just be your best option. Compared to pricier steakhouses, chain steakhouses tend to be a bit more affordable, offering a more casual and family-friendly environment than the fancy places you may plan on visiting for major celebrations. There are several steakhouse chains to choose from, of course, but Texas Roadhouse is one that's a great option when you want a simple meal ... and a big steak.
But just because Texas Roadhouse seems like a pretty straightforward restaurant doesn't mean that there aren't mistakes you can make when you're dining there. We've compiled this list of some of the most common mistakes people make when they visit this popular chain, and by avoiding these mistakes, you can ensure you're getting the best possible steak experience the next time you visit. You might just find that your next trip to the chain will be even more delicious than the last.
Filling up on the (admittedly delicious) rolls
Texas Roadhouse is known, first and foremost, for its steaks. It wouldn't really be a steakhouse if it weren't. But if there's another celebrated dish that the chain is known for, it has to be its rolls. If you've never had them before, you may not understand the hype. After all, how is it possible to get so excited about basic bread, especially when you're at a steakhouse? But these rolls are baked fresh every five minutes, and they'll come to your table piping hot. With a crispy exterior and lovely, soft interior, they almost melt in your mouth. Once you add the honey cinnamon butter into the mix, it's clear why this is such a popular part of dining at Texas Roadhouse.
But just because the rolls are delicious doesn't mean you should shovel them in as soon as you sit down at the table. In fact, this is one mistake that many Texas Roadhouse newbies make: They don't limit their roll intake. These rolls will fill you up fast, leaving no room for your actual entree. And because they come out before the rest of the meal, it's far too easy to eat too much and leave yourself no room for the dish you went to Texas Roadhouse for in the first place. Enjoy a single roll, sure, but then leave the rest for after your entree arrives. That way, you'll have room in your stomach for everything you want to taste at the table.
Thinking you're going to be getting a fancy steakhouse experience
When a lot of people think about a steakhouse, they think of a white tablecloth kind of situation. They're looking for something that's on the fancier end of the spectrum, the kind of place they could visit for important celebrations in their lives. Of course, Texas Roadhouse can be a nice place to celebrate special events, but you should know what you're getting into before you visit for the first time. Texas Roadhouse is not a remotely fancy restaurant, and you're not going to get the kind of service you may expect at a higher-end steakhouse.
Rather, Texas Roadhouse is more about casual dining. That's not a bad thing — in fact, we love that there's a chain that's perfect for those times when you want a steak but you don't necessarily want to go all out. However, you shouldn't go to Texas Roadhouse expecting a high-end experience when you're really going to dine at more of a casual, family restaurant.
Assuming that the Cactus Blossom will be just as good as the Bloomin' Onion
Outback Steakhouse is another chain that's in direct competition with Texas Roadhouse. The popular chain might be Australian-themed, but its menu is otherwise pretty similar to Texas Roadhouse's, with both restaurants catering to a clientele that's looking for a casual chain steakhouse experience. The two chains have a lot in common, including some of their most iconic appetizers. The Bloomin' Onion, an onion that's been cut to resemble a flower, battered, and deep-fried, may just be Outback Steakhouse's most famous menu item. So it only makes sense that Texas Roadhouse has a similar appetizer: the Cactus Blossom.
Although these two appetizers may appear identical, that's not necessarily the case. In fact, Tasting Table found that the Cactus Blossom was among the worst dishes at Texas Roadhouse. It feels like a cheap imitation of the Bloomin' Onion, which is why it's never on our have-to-order list when we visit. Even if you love Outback's Bloomin' Onion, you may not have quite the same delicious experience at Texas Roadhouse with its copycat appetizer.
Choosing the sirloin thinking you're going to get a rich, fatty cut of steak
There are so many different cuts of meat you can choose from at Texas Roadhouse. In fact, one of the main appeals of visiting a steakhouse is the fact that you're not limited when it comes to cut. Of course, everyone likes something different when it comes to their steak, but many of us prefer a steak that has a bit more fattiness and juiciness than others. If you fall into this camp, then you're probably not going to want to order the Texas Roadhouse sirloin thinking that you're going to be getting the fatty cut of meat you crave. The sirloin, compared to the New York strip, for example, is a very different cut of meat, with the New York strip having the luscious fattiness you may be looking for instead.
That's because a sirloin — from Texas Roadhouse or anywhere else — tends to be quite lean. This means it can be chewy if it's overcooked. Therefore, we recommend opting for a medium-rare steak if you do decide to opt for the sirloin. If you are looking for a leaner cut, though, then Texas Roadhouse's sirloin is probably going to be right up your alley.
Ordering too many sides
You know what they say: Everything is bigger in Texas. Texas Roadhouse isn't just in Texas, of course, but the saying holds true even at the restaurant's most far-flung locations. The portions at this chain tend to be on the larger end of the spectrum, which means that you're going to get plenty of food with your order. This is exactly why we don't recommend ordering too many sides at Texas Roadhouse. By default, you'll get to order two sides with your steak, and if you're hungry, you may feel like that's not quite enough.
Unless you're absolutely ravenous, though, there's a good chance that two sides is all you really need to order. Since even the side portions are generous, you're likely to end up with too much food if you over-order. Our suggestion? Stick with the two sides your steak comes with, and add more on after you've already started eating if you're still feeling really hungry. That way, you'll have a better sense of exactly how much you want to eat.
Thinking that the steak is the only thing worth getting there
When you're going to a steakhouse chain, it's natural to assume that the best thing on the menu to order is a steak. Since this place specializes in steaks, you're not likely to be disappointed if that's what you order. However, if you're not necessarily feeling like a steak, you shouldn't hesitate to order something different from the chain's quite extensive menu, since there are actually plenty of other options that are just as good as the steak.
For example, if you're still in a meaty mood, you can always opt for the ribs, which come in full-rack and half-rack portions. They're tender and they fall right off the bone, making for a hearty alternative to a steak. Not much of a red meat person? No worries. There are plenty of chicken options to choose from, like the particularly delicious country fried chicken, as well as seafood, like grilled salmon or shrimp. There's even pulled pork, pork chops, and burgers and other sandwiches galore. Since this is a family-focused chain, there's something for everyone — even a country vegetable plate for all the vegetarians out there. So, don't feel bad about skipping the steak if that's not what
Not using the Texas Roadhouse app
It seems like every chain restaurant has an app these days, and Texas Roadhouse is no exception. It may seem like it's not worth it to download all of these apps when they're just clogging up your home screen, but there are some that you should definitely download, and Texas Roadhouse's is one of them, particularly if you visit the restaurant with any regularity. That's because this app has some special features that can really enhance your dining experience at the chain. For example, if you're craving the flavor of your favorite dish at Texas Roadhouse but don't want to eat in the restaurant, you can use the app to order a to-go meal, which you can then pick up and be on your way quickly without making any phone calls.
Actually want to dine in at your local Texas Roadhouse? No problem. Use the app to join the waitlist so you don't have to wait in line for so long once you actually make it to the restaurant. Plus, it makes it easier to browse the menu so you already know exactly what you want to order as soon as you sit down to eat.
Forgetting to order a bag of rolls to take home with you
We've already talked about what a bad idea it is to fill up on Texas Roadhouse rolls before your entree even lands on the table. But if you're a true Texas Roadhouse roll fan, then you may be bummed out that you didn't get your whole fill of rolls before you started in on your steak. You know it makes more sense to focus on the steak, but you may not be able to get those delicious, buttery rolls out of your head. Well, we have just the solution for you: order them to-go so you can enjoy them later.
Just because you're dining in at a restaurant doesn't mean you can't place a to-go order while you're wrapping up your meal. Even if you don't want to order a whole other entree, you can always place an order for a bag of rolls to take home with you so you can eat them later. Make sure to specify that you want those rolls to come with that special cinnamon sugar butter as well for the tastiest results.
Thinking that the dancing is just for entertainment
If you've been to Texas Roadhouse before, then you've probably noticed that at some point during your time there, music starts blasting and staff members begin to line dance. The entertainment can be nice, sure, but that's not what it's all about in reality. That's because Texas Roadhouse line dancing actually has another, more unexpected function: to get you out of the restaurant faster.
An insider on Reddit noted that the loud music that the restaurant plays makes it more difficult to talk to the other diners at your table, which means you're more likely to leave for another location that's quieter and more conducive to conversation. This prevents people from sticking around too long after they've finished their meals. Plus, since the front staff is all busy dancing, it allows the kitchen to catch up with orders, even during a rush. So, sure, feel free to enjoy the entertainment the next time you catch one of these shows at Texas Roadhouse. Just know that it's not all about giving the customers a thrill.