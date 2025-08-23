9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Dining At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known, first and foremost, for its steaks. It wouldn't really be a steakhouse if it weren't. But if there's another celebrated dish that the chain is known for, it has to be its rolls. If you've never had them before, you may not understand the hype. After all, how is it possible to get so excited about basic bread, especially when you're at a steakhouse? But these rolls are baked fresh every five minutes, and they'll come to your table piping hot. With a crispy exterior and lovely, soft interior, they almost melt in your mouth. Once you add the honey cinnamon butter into the mix, it's clear why this is such a popular part of dining at Texas Roadhouse.

But just because the rolls are delicious doesn't mean you should shovel them in as soon as you sit down at the table. In fact, this is one mistake that many Texas Roadhouse newbies make: They don't limit their roll intake. These rolls will fill you up fast, leaving no room for your actual entree. And because they come out before the rest of the meal, it's far too easy to eat too much and leave yourself no room for the dish you went to Texas Roadhouse for in the first place. Enjoy a single roll, sure, but then leave the rest for after your entree arrives. That way, you'll have room in your stomach for everything you want to taste at the table.