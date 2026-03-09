Bulk Up Texas Roadhouse Sides With This Savvy 'Loaded' Request

Texas Roadhouse is known for two things: its larger-than-life steaks and its fan-favorite, made-from-scratch dinner rolls. What doesn't get as much attention at the chain are its side dishes. Many of them get overlooked, especially by customers who only visit the chain to eat their weight in meat and bread, and who will maybe indulge in a margarita or two. But, neglecting sides like the baked potato, steak fries, corn, sauteed mushrooms, grilled shrimp, and more would be a big mistake — especially when you can order them loaded.

It's not just the baked potatoes that can be ordered loaded at Texas Roadhouse. You can add cheddar cheese and bacon to everything from your fries to mac and cheese for an additional $1.29, depending on the location, and butter, sour cream, cheddar, and bacon to your mashed potatoes and gravy for the same amount. The sweet potatoes come loaded with a different array of toppings — honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows — but they cost the same as the other loaded options.

These are only the customizations listed on the website. If you make a request to your server, you may be able to get the loaded treatment for other sides too. For example, some folks have also ordered their steamed broccoli loaded with melted cheese, sour cream, and bacon — though this is not listed as an option on the Roadhouse's website.