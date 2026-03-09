Bulk Up Texas Roadhouse Sides With This Savvy 'Loaded' Request
Texas Roadhouse is known for two things: its larger-than-life steaks and its fan-favorite, made-from-scratch dinner rolls. What doesn't get as much attention at the chain are its side dishes. Many of them get overlooked, especially by customers who only visit the chain to eat their weight in meat and bread, and who will maybe indulge in a margarita or two. But, neglecting sides like the baked potato, steak fries, corn, sauteed mushrooms, grilled shrimp, and more would be a big mistake — especially when you can order them loaded.
It's not just the baked potatoes that can be ordered loaded at Texas Roadhouse. You can add cheddar cheese and bacon to everything from your fries to mac and cheese for an additional $1.29, depending on the location, and butter, sour cream, cheddar, and bacon to your mashed potatoes and gravy for the same amount. The sweet potatoes come loaded with a different array of toppings — honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows — but they cost the same as the other loaded options.
These are only the customizations listed on the website. If you make a request to your server, you may be able to get the loaded treatment for other sides too. For example, some folks have also ordered their steamed broccoli loaded with melted cheese, sour cream, and bacon — though this is not listed as an option on the Roadhouse's website.
Everything is bigger (and loaded) in Texas
Texas Roadhouse fans, especially those adhering to a keto or low-carb diet, love this customization option. "Why have I not thought of that? Looks great. I know what I am getting next time I'm at a steakhouse," said one person on Reddit, clearly inspired by the suggestion of ordering the loaded steamed broccoli. "Oh my gosh, I seriously want to kiss you right now. I'm so tired of getting their mixed veggies every time I have to pick a second side item," wrote another.
Besides adding more fat and protein to your meal, the toppings may hide the taste or texture of lackluster broccoli. However, if you try this hack at your local Texas Roadhouse, you may need to do some explaining. Some have shared that the staff may not understand that you want the toppings on the broccoli rather than on the side. However, this small ask may be worth it, especially at a chain like Texas Roadhouse. "It was amazingly tasty," wrote one loaded broccoli loving Reddit user.