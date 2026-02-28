A Napkin And A Dream — How Texas Roadhouse Came To Be The Chain We Know Today
When a business succeeds, it isn't necessarily because of some intricate business plan or elaborately devised model. Such is the case with Texas Roadhouse, a concept that was initially written down on a cocktail napkin before it blossomed into the enterprise we know today. As soon as founder Kent Taylor found investors for his dream, he quickly sketched out his vision using the resources available to him. To this day, his handwritten layout with the words "Brick bar. Peanuts. Celeb pict. New books," remains a cherished artifact. "Southwest Airlines was famously conceived on a napkin. Google's first algorithm was scribbled on a napkin," observed a Redditor. "Lotsa napkin stories out there."
The no-nonsense concept of an affordable restaurant offering hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and ice-cold beer didn't sound extreme or outlandish, but Taylor had a difficult time finding those willing to support his idea. He experienced more than 80 rejections while trying to source funds for his entrepreneurial endeavor until three doctors from Kentucky agreed to invest the $300,000 needed to get the business off the ground. Subsequently, the first Texas Roadhouse location was opened in 1993 in Indiana.
Scribbles turned into a lasting success story
As humble and hurried as it might have been at the time, Taylor's scrawled notes became the essential elements of the now-famous steakhouse chain. Though the initial opening of Texas Roadhouse wasn't exactly smooth sailing (several of the original restaurants failed), Taylor held to his initial dream by scattering peanuts onto floors and building an atmosphere that was both comforting and welcoming. For Taylor, the kind of business where employees were not simply treated well but were regarded as a priority was a paramount value. Photos of celebrities continue to line walls and Texas Roadhouse menus consistently offer the kinds of comfort food that could satisfy any hungry cowboy from the Wild West.
What started as Taylor's rough napkin sketch has since manifested into over 800 locations, three brands, over 100,000 employees, and a billion-dollar restaurant empire. Today, students embark on field trips to observe Texas Roadhouse restaurants and are encouraged to write their own goals onto napkins, a simple reminder that even big ideas can start in unexpected places.