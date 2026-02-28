A Napkin And A Dream — How Texas Roadhouse Came To Be The Chain We Know Today

When a business succeeds, it isn't necessarily because of some intricate business plan or elaborately devised model. Such is the case with Texas Roadhouse, a concept that was initially written down on a cocktail napkin before it blossomed into the enterprise we know today. As soon as founder Kent Taylor found investors for his dream, he quickly sketched out his vision using the resources available to him. To this day, his handwritten layout with the words "Brick bar. Peanuts. Celeb pict. New books," remains a cherished artifact. "Southwest Airlines was famously conceived on a napkin. Google's first algorithm was scribbled on a napkin," observed a Redditor. "Lotsa napkin stories out there."

The no-nonsense concept of an affordable restaurant offering hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and ice-cold beer didn't sound extreme or outlandish, but Taylor had a difficult time finding those willing to support his idea. He experienced more than 80 rejections while trying to source funds for his entrepreneurial endeavor until three doctors from Kentucky agreed to invest the $300,000 needed to get the business off the ground. Subsequently, the first Texas Roadhouse location was opened in 1993 in Indiana.