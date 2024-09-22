The Delicious Secret That Will Have You Ordering Grilled Cheese At Texas Roadhouse

Hanna calls the under-the-radar grilled cheese "very legendary" in and of itself, but that doesn't mean you can't give it an elevated twist with some extra toppings. The employee screen for the grilled cheese order displays a bunch of Texas Roadhouse's signature sides and extras, which include sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, and even a Texas red chili cup. That means you can ask to throw those additions onto your sandwich to create a seriously stacked dish that's sure to impress any secret menu aficionado.

We here at Tasting Table are big fans of mushroom grilled cheese, which we even have a recipe for to recreate at home. The earthy nuttiness of the 'shrooms provides a yummy complement to the gooey cheese, so we'd say Texas Roadhouse's mushrooms are a particularly great choice to add to your order. Sautéed onions, meanwhile, can supply some smoky sweetness to the dish, while a spread of that chunky chili is guaranteed to lend plenty of kick to the otherwise simple sandwich. And, hey, as long as you're OK with paying for the extras, nothing's really stopping you from getting all of the above.

Of course, ordering a customized, off-the-menu item is easy, but whether or not it actually makes it to your table is up to the discretion of the kitchen. Still, a hearty grilled cheese topped with chili and/or sautéed mushrooms and onions is totally worth the request.