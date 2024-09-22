The Delicious Secret That Will Have You Ordering Grilled Cheese At Texas Roadhouse
From Starbucks' secret sips to Del Taco's password-protected menu extras, there's just something about ordering off a secret menu that makes us feel like true foodie insiders. Admittedly, though, plenty of those so-called "secret menu" items are essentially just clever hacks of establishments' public offerings. Take, for example, the items on In-N-Out's secret menu, which are really colorfully nicknamed customizations of its famous burgers and fries. But if you wish to try a real off-the-menu bite at a popular chain, go ahead and order a grilled cheese the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse.
@pimpvanillaslim
Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items with a suprise one at the end WITH PRICES! #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouserolls
Yep, the Texas-style chophouse chain, which is known for its deliciously seasoned steaks and other meat-centric meals, will serve up a grilled cheese sandwich that's actually not listed anywhere on the online menu. We can thank Texas Roadhouse employee and TikTok user Hanna, a.k.a. @pimpvanillaslim, for letting us in on this real-deal secret item. In her video, which has racked up over 97,000 views, Hanna reveals a grilled cheese option on the employee computer screen. She adds that it's technically a kids' meal order, so it only comes with one included side. But, as we can see on her screen, there are also tons of add-ons available to take the secret sandwich to flavorful new heights.
Upgrade your Texas Roadhouse grilled cheese with extra toppings
Hanna calls the under-the-radar grilled cheese "very legendary" in and of itself, but that doesn't mean you can't give it an elevated twist with some extra toppings. The employee screen for the grilled cheese order displays a bunch of Texas Roadhouse's signature sides and extras, which include sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, and even a Texas red chili cup. That means you can ask to throw those additions onto your sandwich to create a seriously stacked dish that's sure to impress any secret menu aficionado.
We here at Tasting Table are big fans of mushroom grilled cheese, which we even have a recipe for to recreate at home. The earthy nuttiness of the 'shrooms provides a yummy complement to the gooey cheese, so we'd say Texas Roadhouse's mushrooms are a particularly great choice to add to your order. Sautéed onions, meanwhile, can supply some smoky sweetness to the dish, while a spread of that chunky chili is guaranteed to lend plenty of kick to the otherwise simple sandwich. And, hey, as long as you're OK with paying for the extras, nothing's really stopping you from getting all of the above.
Of course, ordering a customized, off-the-menu item is easy, but whether or not it actually makes it to your table is up to the discretion of the kitchen. Still, a hearty grilled cheese topped with chili and/or sautéed mushrooms and onions is totally worth the request.