15 Of The Best New Candies Of 2026 So Far
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2026 has been sweet to candy lovers. From freeze-dried treats to sweet-and-spicy gummies, familiar brands and reliable favorites have been putting new products on shelves. Whether you're looking for bite-sized treats to stash in your work bag or a dependable chocolate to stock in your cupboards, we set out to find out which candies deserve space in your shopping cart.
To come up with this list, we reviewed online commentary and shoppers' reviews of candies that hit shelves in 2026. Customers are chatty about which candies are worth a repeat buy and which ones are better left in the store, so we focused on the products with consistently positive feedback. The result is a list of chocolates, bites, sweets, and snacks that you can look for during your next grocery run. Keep in mind that availability and pricing can vary by location and store, and that some of these recommendations are limited-time releases found only at specific grocers. All that to say that if a candy catches your eye as you're standing in the checkout lane, grab it while you can — it might not be there the next time you shop.
Tony's Chocolonely Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch
Though Tony's Chocolonely flavors already delight candy lovers, Tony's Chocolonely Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch packages new textures into its bars. The brand's popular milk chocolate caramel sea salt flavor is made even more decadent with salted, gooey caramel and crunchy caramel pieces tucked into each bite. The result has fans thrilled. "Legit the BEST chocolate bar I've ever tried," wrote one shopper on Instagram. Bars cost around $6 at Walmart, and customers have raved about the texture and taste, noting that this chocolate is worth the price.
Twix Bits Crunchy Cookie
Twix Bits offer a bite-sized form of the classic cookie bar. Round pieces conceal a crunchy, malt-flavored cookie, and the spheres are coated in milk chocolate, similar to Whoppers. Though fans of Twix note the treat isn't the same as the original, plenty of shoppers don't mind the new format. One sampler wrote on Facebook that they "ate the whole bag in one sitting." The candy could also be used to create a stunning chocolate dessert once the product is in your kitchen. Sharing-size packages of Twix Bits are sold for around $6 on Amazon.
Russell Stover American Style Chocolate
Russell Stover American Style Chocolate landed on our list of best new chocolates of 2026 and has shoppers on Reddit calling it "divine." The crispy kataifi pastry associated with Dubai chocolate is paired with peanut butter and tucked inside milk chocolate. "These candies are amazing," agreed a fan on Instagram. Bags of seven individually wrapped chocolates cost around $9 online.
Trader Joe's Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters
For those who have tried making coconut cashews at home, Trader Joe's Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters may become the latest obsession. Coconut- and sugar-coated cashews are clustered with milk chocolate and salted caramel, and customers are gushing over the combination. "They're dangerous," wrote a shopper on Reddit, with others on the thread comparing the taste to a chewy Heath Bar and some using them to make milkshakes. The clusters are sold for around $5 at Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's Sour Confetti Chews
Trader Joe's Sour Confetti Chews are square-shaped sour chews made in Germany. The treat is described as a cross between a gummy and taffy. The colorful candies are dyed with turmeric and spirulina extract and fruit and vegetable juices. Packages are sold for a little over $2 at Trader Joe's and have already earned repeat buyers. Shoppers on Instagram have said that the candy lives up to the hype.
Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bar with Whole Almonds and Honey Nuggets
Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bar with Whole Almonds and Honey Nuggets has fans on Facebook comparing the treat to Toblerone, with one admitting, "I'm usually reaching for dark chocolate... but this was SO good." Made in Belgium with whole almonds and crunchy honey nuggets, the milk chocolate bar is advertised as limited-time and is sold for around $3. Another fan on Instagram warned, "If you buy it, you will eat the whole bar and wish you had four more."
Skittles Gummies Fuego
Skittles Gummies Fuego adds a "swicy" treat to its lineup of Skittles products. Gummy pieces are coated in tangy chili, and lovers of heat appreciate the spicy touch to a sweet favorite. "They have the perfect balance of heat and sweetness without being overwhelming," wrote a shopper on Sam's Club. A 12-ounce package is priced just under $5 on Amazon. "These Are SO GOOD! I can't explain the kick of flavor, I love it," added another fan on Instagram.
M&M's Pop'd Caramel
If you've tried freeze-drying Easter candy at home, M&M's Pop'd Caramel can be a welcome shortcut. Inside the recognizable colorful milk chocolate shell is a crunchy caramel center that is light and crispy. "I give these a solid 10/10," wrote one fan on Reddit who called the candy "amazing." The main complaint reviewers have is about the price. A 5.5-ounce bag is sold for about $5 on Amazon.
Smarties Squashies Sours
Gordon Ramsay may even want to give Smarties Squashies Sours a try. The candies replace the chalky tablet format with chewy squares in cherry and apple. "They look like Laffy Taffy, but the texture is if a marshmallow and a gummy had a baby," explained a shopper on the Walmart website, where packages are sold for around $3. The candies are gluten-free, peanut-free, and milk-free, making them a suitable treat for those with dietary restrictions.
Reese's Marshmallow Cup
Reese's brought a nostalgic twist to its lineup of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavors. The limited-edition Reese's Big Bup Marshmallow layers a marshmallow filling into the candy. Shoppers at Walmart call it a "fun treat," noting that the added marshmallow makes the peanut butter and chocolate combination "extra delicious." One cup is priced under $2 at Walmart, and if you want to take homemade s'mores up a notch, this is an easy way to do it.
1UP Mash-Ups Candy Salad Kit
This isn't the kind of store-bought salad kit that puts greens on your plate. 1UP Mash-Ups Candy Salad Kit packages two flavored sauces, sour powder, and an assortment of gummy candies like gummy bears, peach rings, sharks, and gummy eggs. One sampler on Facebook described it as "candy chaos in a bag." The kit won the Most Innovative New Product Award in the Novelty and Licensed category at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo. The kit, including a small bowl and tongs to mix up candy creations, is sold for under $4 at Walmart.
Warheads Loud Mouth Bites
Fans of sour Warheads get a new texture to bite into with Warheads Loud Mouth Bites. One shopper compared the candy to sour Pop Rocks and described them as "quite yummy" and "loved the texture" on Instagram. The candy won the 2026 Powerhouse Award for Candy at the Most Innovative New Product Awards. "The flavors are good, and the 'popping' gimmick is fun, the candy has a nice texture," wrote a sampler on Reddit, who advised letting the candy dissolve in your mouth.
Alli & Rose Strawberry Moochies
If you've tried DIY chocolate-covered gummy bears, Alli & Rose Strawberry Moochies are the ready-made version. The award-winning strawberry gummies are covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate, offering a soft middle and a chocolate coating for those who appreciate textural contrast in their sweets. Nearly 16-ounce bags are sold at Walmart for roughly $28. The candies have also been spotted at Costco for around $11.
Brach's Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans
Brach's is known for its sweet offerings, from Halloween candies to Easter treats, and its Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans are already earning hype. The candy has a crunchy shell around a soft, gummy center, and it was named Most Innovative New Product in the seasonal category at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo. One sampler on Facebook noted that not only are the pieces large, but the creation could convince jelly bean skeptics to eat the candy more often. Look for the jelly beans in stores in spring 2027.
Bubblicious Gummy Gum
Bubblicious is reimagining what the specific flavor of bubble gum can be with its Gummy Gum. The product tucks a piece of gummy candy inside a piece of bubble gum. A reviewer at The Takeout tried advance samples of the Watermelon and Strawberry Orange flavors and called it a novelty worth trying at least once. The candy is meant to be "multisensory," according to Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc., and is expected to be available in stores nationwide in winter 2026.
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