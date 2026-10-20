15 Of The Best New Candies Of 2026 So Far

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2026 has been sweet to candy lovers. From freeze-dried treats to sweet-and-spicy gummies, familiar brands and reliable favorites have been putting new products on shelves. Whether you're looking for bite-sized treats to stash in your work bag or a dependable chocolate to stock in your cupboards, we set out to find out which candies deserve space in your shopping cart.

To come up with this list, we reviewed online commentary and shoppers' reviews of candies that hit shelves in 2026. Customers are chatty about which candies are worth a repeat buy and which ones are better left in the store, so we focused on the products with consistently positive feedback. The result is a list of chocolates, bites, sweets, and snacks that you can look for during your next grocery run. Keep in mind that availability and pricing can vary by location and store, and that some of these recommendations are limited-time releases found only at specific grocers. All that to say that if a candy catches your eye as you're standing in the checkout lane, grab it while you can — it might not be there the next time you shop.