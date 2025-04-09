DIY Chocolate-Covered Gummy Bears Are Too Easy Not To Make

When you get a taste of something absolutely heavenly, it's a basic instinct to figure out how to recreate it as soon as humanly possible. While some recipes require plenty of time and effort to conjure up, chocolate-covered gummy bears are as easy as they sound — just dip the candies in melted chocolate. Despite their simplicity, the elevated treats are delicious for every occasion.

Chocolate gives gummy bears a layer of decadence, taking them a step up from regular fruit candies. The cocoa coating serves as a rich opening to the treat, providing it with a creamy mouthfeel before the chewy center comes into focus. Though they do feel like a gourmet snack, with only two ingredients, they're incredibly simple to make.

Start by melting your choice of chocolate chips or chocolate wafers. The double boil method, which involves placing the chocolate in a bowl above a pot of boiling water, is one of the best methods for melting chocolate. However, you can use the double boil method with an Instant Pot or microwave the cocoa in 30 second intervals. Stir the chocolate to ensure it's smooth before dropping the gummy bears inside. Mix the candies until they're evenly coated, then use a fork or slotted spoon to place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place the candies in the fridge for 15 minutes or until the chocolate hardens.