DIY Chocolate-Covered Gummy Bears Are Too Easy Not To Make
When you get a taste of something absolutely heavenly, it's a basic instinct to figure out how to recreate it as soon as humanly possible. While some recipes require plenty of time and effort to conjure up, chocolate-covered gummy bears are as easy as they sound — just dip the candies in melted chocolate. Despite their simplicity, the elevated treats are delicious for every occasion.
Chocolate gives gummy bears a layer of decadence, taking them a step up from regular fruit candies. The cocoa coating serves as a rich opening to the treat, providing it with a creamy mouthfeel before the chewy center comes into focus. Though they do feel like a gourmet snack, with only two ingredients, they're incredibly simple to make.
Start by melting your choice of chocolate chips or chocolate wafers. The double boil method, which involves placing the chocolate in a bowl above a pot of boiling water, is one of the best methods for melting chocolate. However, you can use the double boil method with an Instant Pot or microwave the cocoa in 30 second intervals. Stir the chocolate to ensure it's smooth before dropping the gummy bears inside. Mix the candies until they're evenly coated, then use a fork or slotted spoon to place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place the candies in the fridge for 15 minutes or until the chocolate hardens.
Elevate your gummy bears with these chocolate pairings
There are plenty of gummy bear brands you can dress up with chocolate, but Haribo has some quality treats that will ensure the dessert turns out perfectly. Any of its fruity flavors would work, but the company's wild berry gummy bears are ideal with dark chocolate. The bag comes with wild cherry, blackberry, and raspberry flavored gummies, all which have a rich sweetness that matches the depth of dark chocolate. To elevate the treat further, add a sprinkle of sea salt to the chocolate-covered bears before the outer layer hardens.
If you want to double up on the chocolate, melt two kinds to dip the gummy bears in. The method creates a thick exterior with a richer flavor that complements the fruity gummy bears. You can cover the gummy bears in a thin layer of milk chocolate and let it harden before going in with dark chocolate to wrap the treat up in a velvety coating.
To really turn the treat into a gourmet dessert, take a note from wine and chocolate pairings and dip rose gummy bears in white chocolate. The bright, fruity gummies complement the buttery taste of white chocolate without overpowering it. The two flavors meld together perfectly, but you can always take things to another level with a dusting of powdered freeze-dried raspberries or strawberries on top.