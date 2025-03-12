Give Store-Bought Salad Kits Restaurant-Worthy Flavor With One Simple Addition

Store-bought salad kits save so much time in the kitchen. There's very little prep involved, yet you can still have a delicious, healthy meal that's totally customizable. No washing, no chopping, no whisking — what's better than that? Tasting Table found some of the best packaged salad kits out there, and there are plenty more to choose from, too. But there is a simple way to really make them restaurant-worthy, and that's to incorporate one addition: warm ingredients.

Many store-bought salad kits contain raw vegetables or cooled toppings so you can eat them straight from the fridge, which is great when you're on the go. But if you're eating at home, adding some roasted veggies, warm grains, or protein can really round out the meal and give it more depth.

Roasted root vegetables like sweet potatoes or carrots work well in salads and are easy to prepare. Simple steamed broccoli can be ready in minutes, as can Brussels sprouts and crispy seared oyster mushrooms. Just pick your vegetables, chop them up, and either roast them in the oven with some olive oil and seasonings until they start to caramelize or steam them in a colander over a pot of hot water until soft.