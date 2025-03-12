Give Store-Bought Salad Kits Restaurant-Worthy Flavor With One Simple Addition
Store-bought salad kits save so much time in the kitchen. There's very little prep involved, yet you can still have a delicious, healthy meal that's totally customizable. No washing, no chopping, no whisking — what's better than that? Tasting Table found some of the best packaged salad kits out there, and there are plenty more to choose from, too. But there is a simple way to really make them restaurant-worthy, and that's to incorporate one addition: warm ingredients.
Many store-bought salad kits contain raw vegetables or cooled toppings so you can eat them straight from the fridge, which is great when you're on the go. But if you're eating at home, adding some roasted veggies, warm grains, or protein can really round out the meal and give it more depth.
Roasted root vegetables like sweet potatoes or carrots work well in salads and are easy to prepare. Simple steamed broccoli can be ready in minutes, as can Brussels sprouts and crispy seared oyster mushrooms. Just pick your vegetables, chop them up, and either roast them in the oven with some olive oil and seasonings until they start to caramelize or steam them in a colander over a pot of hot water until soft.
More protein please
You can also add some protein to make your salad more satisfying. Chicken, steak, and fish are all popular restaurant options that can be cooked quickly at home. To keep things on the healthier side, try poaching or baking skinless chicken breasts or salmon fillets. If the whole objective of buying the salad kit was to avoid cooking, maybe pick up a rotisserie chicken or a prepared meat you can reheat at home. Swap in fiery sriracha tofu or crispy tempeh for a vegetarian meal.
Another warm addition that will bring your salad to the next level is cooked grains. Think quinoa, farro, wild rice, bulgar wheat — the types of popular grains you'd see on a salad menu. They're all relatively cheap to buy, and you can get prepared microwave packs to save time. Most grains are cooked the same way as rice. Bring a pot of water or stock to a boil, add the grains, and simmer with a lid on until the liquid is absorbed. It's usually a good idea to let them rest for a few minutes before fluffing up.
Couscous is even easier: Just add it to the boiling liquid, cover, and remove from the heat right away. Leave to stand for about five minutes, and vóila. There are so many other genius ways to improve store-bought salad kits; all you need is a little extra time and some creativity, and you'll never have to fork out for an expensive restaurant salad again.