11 Genius Ways To Improve Store-Bought Salad Kits

Salad is that fresh, crisp dish that can really make a meal, especially if it's full of tasty ingredients and a flavor-packed dressing. Since it's often a side dish, it's likely that most of the effort has gone into the main entree, meaning there's not a lot of time and energy left to put into a salad. Plus, salad is a laborious task. All that washing, trimming, and chopping would have anyone avoiding making it a regular thing. This is why store-bought salad kits can be a real savior. You can still get some fresh veggies and fiber in your daily diet without having to sweat.

Let's be real, though; not all store-bought salad kits are made equally. While we've come a long way, and there are some great options now, some are definitely better than others, and you don't always get the most exciting or interesting kits available. This is where a little jazzing up can make all the difference, and sometimes, all you need is one or two little additions or tweaks to make a store-bought salad kit into something worthy of your dinner table. You don't need a whole bunch of fancy ingredients; sometimes, it's as simple as adding a little crunch or some creaminess to the mix. I'm a recipe developer who often relies on store-bought salad kits to make quick meals when I don't have time to prepare anything. I also love to mix some of my leftovers and favorite toppings into salad kits to make them more exciting. Here are some genius ways to improve store-bought salad kits.