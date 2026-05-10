12 Skittles Products, Ranked Worst To Best

I can't remember the first time I had Skittles, but it was probably multiple decades ago. For most of my life, I had the original, and then at some point, I had the Sour Skittles, and that was where my Skittles expertise ended. So, fast forward to modern times, I wanted to rectify this and try more of what the brand has on offer. In my hunt to taste the rainbow, I tried a dozen Skittles options available on the market, including sour, mini, gummies, and regular flavors.

I judged them based on the overall flavor intrigue and texture. Some were especially dynamic and interesting, while others fell a bit flat. There's quite a lot of variety here, so you might find a new option that you haven't tried yet. I found a couple of really compelling flavors and my new favorite Skittles options. The top one is excellent, but I already know it won't be to everyone's liking. Which one is that exactly? You're about to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.