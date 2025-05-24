YumEarth Giggles Vs Skittles: Which Candy Is Better?
When it comes to the world of candy, do Skittles really need an introduction? I don't think so. They've been around since the '70s and have been the number one, non-chocolate, candy in America for years! So, what about YumEarth's Giggles? I honestly had never heard of YumEarth before this taste test. But when I did hear about it, I heard a lot. Words like "copycat," "knock-off," and "generic" were thrown around. It seems people get heated when you go after their favorite sweets.
But in the spirit of fairness, I had to do my own research. I was interested to see it wasn't just Skittles that had competition. YE is making allergy-friendly, organic, vegan, all natural alternatives to many of today's favorite candies, including choices that look very similar to Twizzlers, Starburst, M&M's, and a few others. And seeing as these treats are "friendly" to many dietary needs and "free" of so many artificial products, I had to ask myself — are we really looking at a great pretender, or something in a league of its own?
To answer that question, I put Skittles and Giggles in a head-to-head taste competition. Trying each flavor side-by-side, looking for the best fruit taste, great crispy coating, and fun candy chew, I now have a lot to say about both contenders.
Price, availability, and nutrition facts
As far as similarities go, Skittles and Giggles are both widely available in stores nationwide. And although they both deliver them in different packages, a serving of each has a little over 20 grams of sugar. Skittles comes in with 110 calories and Giggles only goes a bit higher at 120. That is where the similarities end.
Although both companies chose the same color palate, Skittles green flavor is lime while Giggles is green apple. And as far as hue, Skittles are far more vibrant than the all-natural shading of Giggles. Although, with Skittles use of Blue No. 2 (Indigo Carmine) now being banned from food usage, that could soon change.
When looking at prices, you can get almost three times as many Skittles as you can Giggles for a lower cost. Skittles are available in a 15.6-ounce bag for around $4.50 while Giggles sell at a whopping $7.29 for a 5-ounce portion.
While Skittles definitely offers more bang for your buck when it comes to quantity, there is a positive side of getting less with Giggles. YumEarth's chewy candies have no artificial colors, no high-fructose corn syrup, no GMO's, and no artificial flavorings. And Skittles delivers in all of these areas. Even when looking at GMO's, the parent company of Skittles, Mars Inc, stands by the use of these ingredients believing they are completely safe.
Taste test: Skittles
Each and every fruity flavor of Skittles is dynamic and lets the palate know exactly what it is tasting. The crunchy candy shell snaps with sugary confection while the chewy insides burst with juicy berry and citrus flavors. Eaten one at a time or combined to make your own personal favorite blends, you can't go wrong with Skittles. There is a reason they have sustained as a classic candy for 40 years.
These sweet treats have been around my entire candy-eating life. The only time they have ever been displeasing, in my opinion (and apparently many others), is when the company decided to push its lime flavor to the sidelines and bring green apple on board. It was only after many years of teasing us limeaholics that the original flavor was finally put back in its rightful place.
Being a Gen X kid raised on high-fructose corn syrup, I've never had an issue with Skittles. And even though I'm getting older, trying to be healthier, and stand on a bit of a soapbox for non-GMO, organic, and free range, I really don't have anything bad to say about this iconic candy. With Skittles, you know what you're getting, even if it is a bit synthetic.
Taste test: Giggles
I was impressed that even though the coloring is all natural, it isn't entirely subdued. I thought these candies were going to be much lighter in shading than they were. But they gave a nice colorful presentation, albeit a subtle one to Skittles.
The candy shell is more of a thin barrier and the overall candy isn't very chewy. It's easily poppable and doesn't give the jaw too much of a challenge. But on the same note seems to disappear fast and slightly shirks its palate pleasing obligations.
When trying each one of the Giggles I was surprised at the overall taste range between the flavors. Being a natural product, I expected much more of a natural taste. But I found the orange to have a strange profile that reminded me of a household cleaner, slightly astringent.
The green apple and strawberry flavors were very reminiscent of Now and Later candies, which I've never been a big fan of. To me these taste like the last few bites of a popsicle when you get the essence of the wooden stick. The flavors are left lacking and off target. I will say the grape and lemon flavors stayed on point. Out of the bunch, these two were the only ones comparable to Skittles but with less chew and flavor personality.
The verdict: What candy is better?
When it comes to taste and personal appeal, Skittles are hands down the best candy. The candy coating offers a fun snap. The inside has almost a taffy essence that makes the candy last longer. And the flavor is just out of this world — fruity, juicy, delicious! Giggles just doesn't cut it in overall flavor, crisp, and chew.
I like what YumEarth is going for as far as wholesome treats. It's nearly impossible to find a school snack that isn't going to affect the allergy of some child in the group. But YumEarth has taken care of that issue, which I find commendable. And it wasn't done in a way that tastes horrible or totally lacking in flavor.
I don't think Giggles should be considered some kind of poser product. It is in a class of candy all on its own. As the future of food changes, artificial ingredients and dyes are outlawed, the future of candy favorites is probably going to change with it.
But for now, the original still reigns supreme! And personally, I'm thankful. I'm not ready to give up all my guilty pleasures. While Skittles may be using ingredients that are starting to cause a stir, they taste so good. And I have a feeling they are going to be around for a very long time.