YumEarth Giggles Vs Skittles: Which Candy Is Better?

When it comes to the world of candy, do Skittles really need an introduction? I don't think so. They've been around since the '70s and have been the number one, non-chocolate, candy in America for years! So, what about YumEarth's Giggles? I honestly had never heard of YumEarth before this taste test. But when I did hear about it, I heard a lot. Words like "copycat," "knock-off," and "generic" were thrown around. It seems people get heated when you go after their favorite sweets.

But in the spirit of fairness, I had to do my own research. I was interested to see it wasn't just Skittles that had competition. YE is making allergy-friendly, organic, vegan, all natural alternatives to many of today's favorite candies, including choices that look very similar to Twizzlers, Starburst, M&M's, and a few others. And seeing as these treats are "friendly" to many dietary needs and "free" of so many artificial products, I had to ask myself — are we really looking at a great pretender, or something in a league of its own?

To answer that question, I put Skittles and Giggles in a head-to-head taste competition. Trying each flavor side-by-side, looking for the best fruit taste, great crispy coating, and fun candy chew, I now have a lot to say about both contenders.