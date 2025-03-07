7 Vintage Candy Bars No One Remembers Anymore

Nothing beats biting into your favorite candy bar. It can transport you right back to the good ol' days, when your biggest worry was making it to math class. It's the simple things we miss so often as adults, and some of our most cherished candy bars aren't even around for us to lose ourselves in anymore.

Candy trends are always changing, with big box names practically rolling out new sponsored products and trendy flavors each season. We'll hopefully always have our old standby candy bars, but sometimes we just want a taste of our childhood favorites. These seven sweets are now sadly discontinued, and have practically been forgotten. Some brave souls like The Gumps and L.A. Beast on YouTube track down long lost candies to enjoy, even when they're well past their best-by date. We might not be able to get our hands on these vintage candy bars anymore, but we can still celebrate them.