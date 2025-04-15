The Story Of The First Moon Pie Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll Read All Day

Everyone loves a good origin story, especially when it comes to food. The birthplace of the hamburger remains a heated (albeit tasty) debate, while Buffalo, New York serves as the setting for the iconic pairing of pizza and chicken wings. The MoonPie, which dates to 1917, has a similarly tasty beginning, and it may be the best story you read today.

The tale begins in Kentucky and involves Chattanooga Bakery, a traveling salesman named Earl Mitchell, and a hungry coal miner. While venturing through the Bluegrass State, Mitchell talked with a coal miner, who asked Mitchell for a snack "as big as the moon" to feed hungry miners who often spent all day underground (via MoonPie). A simple request led bakers to oblige and create the MoonPie — a union of round, 4-inch diameter graham crackers and marshmallow filling enrobed in a chocolate coating.

In its heyday, the Chattanooga Bakery produced more than 100 items, with its roster of treats featuring graham crackers, vanilla wafers, and ginger snaps. But the MoonPie was an instant hit. Sold for just 5 cents, it was the affordable, gigantic snack miners were looking for. It was small enough to pack for lunch but big enough to satisfy their appetites. By the 1960s, the MoonPie was such a hit that it was the only snack Chattanooga Bakery made.