How Pizza And Chicken Wings Became A Classic Combo

You will be hard-pressed to find a pizza chain that doesn't also serve chicken wings these days. This classic combo has been a fast-casual menu staple since the 1990s, and who wouldn't want to pair a cheesy, carb-packed pie with crispy, glistening chicken wings? But to understand how and why this trend first started, we must go back to 1950s Buffalo, New York.

Origin stories in the culinary world are notoriously murky; however, Buffalo's long-running La Nova Pizza (one of the best spots in the city for pizza) is often credited with being the small pizza shop to take serving pizza and wings together to the mainstream. Opened in 1957, La Nova started as a family affair when a father-son duo, both named Joe Todaro (i.e., Papa Joe and Big Joe), began running the joint. It wasn't until the '90s when Big Joe's son, Joey (yes, this is the third Joe Todaro), noticed something unique about the pizza scene in Buffalo, New York: It was the only part of the country where pizza shops were also serving deep-fried wings with their pies.

In an interview with PizzaMarketPlace.com, Joey Toldaro details how he and his sister, Carla, convinced their father to commercialize their trademark wings to the masses. "The country didn't seem to have them, and people came from all over to get our wings," Todaro recalled. "So I thought, 'Why can't we duplicate ours for the pizza industry?'" According to family lore, Big Joe was skeptical, but after seeing the passion of his children, he gave it a shot. After all, Big Joe believed his children symbolized the future of the pizza business, so at the very least, he should get out of their way.