16 Of The Best Spots For Pizza In Buffalo

When conjuring up an image of a hot and steamy slice of New York pizza, most of us jump right to the pie that dominates the scene: New York City-style. Nothing beats the city's slice, except perhaps a different breed of the state's legendary pizza. With over 600 pizzerias, a case can be made for Buffalo as one of America's top pizza towns. Unlike the most popular pizza styles in the U.S., Buffalo-style pizza can usually only be found in Buffalo itself, making it as elusive as it is delicious. And, no, this pizza doesn't come covered with fried chicken, hot sauce, and ranch. This Western New York pie is characterized by its sweet and tangy sauce, layers upon layers of melty cheese, and — most importantly — copious amounts of pepperoni. A Buffalo pie is often described as a hybrid of Chicago deep-dish and thin-crusted New York pizza, making it the best of both doughy worlds.

Using my New York culinary expertise, personal experience, and online reviews and articles, I've compiled a list to show off the best of Buffalo, pie-wise. This roundup includes establishments that pizza-indulging tourists flock to and hubs where locals grab a slice while on the go. Use this list on your next cheesy escapade in The Nickel City, and you might turn your back on NYC and Chicago style.