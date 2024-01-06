24 Top-Rated Spots To Get Vegan Pizza In The US

Here in America, we can access various pizza styles and pizza-centric products. Whether you prefer New York-style large slices or square-shaped Detroit-style, there are more than enough options to satisfy your cheesy cravings. According to Britannica, Americans consume 100 acres of pizza daily, or 350 slices each second.

Although cheese is the undeniable star of the pizza experience, what if you are vegan? Vegan versions of cheese-heavy foods often pale in comparison to the original. Plant-based cheese can be unpredictable: frequently bland, plastic-tasting, and completely unlike dairy cheese. Thankfully, vegan cheese has improved considerably in recent years and some brands have even managed to recreate its stretch and pull. As a result, vegan pizza tastes a whole lot better.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, the bar continues to rise. Today, many pizzerias offer quality pies for not only vegans but meat lovers, too. Here is an extensive list of our top-rated spots throughout the 50 states that offer vegan pizza. The list was compiled using personal experience, recommendations from close friends, and an aggregation of online reviews.