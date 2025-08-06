Fruit Salad Is So Much More Exciting With A Sprinkling Of This Colorful Seasoning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking to spice things up this summer with a sweetly refreshing, hydrating, and all-around satisfying treat? Fruit salad with a little tajín seasoning sprinkled over is pretty tough to beat. Though fresh fruit salad has little need for improvement, adding a sprinkling of the Mexican seasoning blend, tajín (pronounced "ta-HEEN") can deliver just the jolt your tastebuds need to make those fruit flavors zing. Salty tajín works best in tandem with high-water-content fruits (like those in this mint and melon fruit salad) to help hydrate in the heat of summer.

Even if you've never used branded Tajín Clasico chile lime seasoning (often referred to as just tajín) before, you've probably seen its characteristic green, white, and red-labeled bottles (the colors of the Mexican flag) at the grocery store. The blend is a deep orangey-red hue that adds a speckled pop of color to whatever it's sprinkled on, so your fruit salad looks as good as it tastes. Tajin's mix of chile peppers, lime, and sea salt was created in 1985 by company founder and CEO, Horacio Fernández to capture the flavors of his grandmother's signature seven chile sauce recipe but in a seasoning. You can of course make it yourself using dried peppers, lime zest and sea salt, but the classic Tajín brand does a great job. The result is bright and savory with a subtle kick. While the mix of chili peppers lends some mild heat, the lime is what takes center stage, providing a burst of tangy zestiness that's sure to activate your salivary glands and have you craving more.