14 Tony's Chocolonely Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
According to John's Hopkins, there are many reasons to have a healthy relationship with chocolate — heart health, a balanced immune system, improved brain function, stress reduction, and more. But according to Tony's Chocolonely, to really have a good relationship, we need to look at where that chocolate comes from.
Inside every wrapper of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars you will find information about how the chocolate industry is not so sweet. The cocoa supply chain is unequally divided amongst small and giant chocolate manufacturers that create our highly craveable cocoa confections. This has resulted in the exploitation of cocoa farmers causing rampant child and forced labor issues — 1.56 million cases of child labor in West Africa alone.
So, when looking for chocolate that will do you and the world around you good, Tony's may just be a great place to start. I wanted to make sure this philanthropic company had good taste on all fronts, so I set out to nibble on as many Tony's chocolate bars as I could find. And the results are in. Ranked based on a standard of chocolate as good, or better, than that which I have had before, craveability, and satisfaction, here are the Tony's bars from good to great!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
14. Dark Chocolate
This bar is sporting a mighty 70% cacao, and it is obvious. Both an evident, blunt and sweet side to this chocolate immediately spreads across the tongue. And the comparison of blended flavors is something I don't know that I've ever been able to differentiate so well before in other dark chocolates.
There is a bitterness that comes through that makes the palate sing and offers an intense sensory experience. There is a discernible sweetness that stands confidently beside the powdery cocoa. And there is a smoothness to the back end that is pleasing.
I am a big fan of dark chocolate, and I don't necessarily dislike this one, although I can't say that it's my favorite. Along with the powdery feel of the cocoa, the aftertaste is somewhat chalky and dry, and I do not care for that. Out of these bars, it sits last for me.
13. Milk Chocolate With Chocolate Chip Cookie
This milk chocolate bar with crumbles of chocolate chip cookie looks and sounds delightful enough. But as far as delivery on what is promised, I don't feel like the cookie really comes out in this one.
While you can see the cookies bits, and there is a slight textural change in the chew, the overall taste doesn't change. This bar tastes exactly like the original Tony's bar, which isn't bad by any means. It just isn't as described. I expected to taste a standout chocolate chip cookie due to the other standout flavor profiles this brand offers. And it does not happen.
Honestly, the chew isn't even enough to really call attention to the add-in. It's very slight and could be easily overlooked if you didn't know it was there. I don't see anything wrong with this bar, other than the description, but I don't find anything extra either.
12. Dark Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee
With 42% cocoa in this one, I am surprised to find it is a little high on the sweet side, based on my personal preference of a dark chocolate. I like my dark chocolate to be a bit bolder and more dense, and this just doesn't reach the depth I typically am looking for.
On the other hand, the toffee has a distinct crispiness that is nice to bite into and gives this candy bar some texture. But the taste of the pretzel is fleeting, and I feel like I have to really look for it. There is a salty element, but I can't tell if that comes from the pretzel or the toffee.
Overall, I do enjoy the mix of flavors. However, I wish the sweet were less and the pretzel a bit more. While slightly more balanced than the ones ranked lower, this still is not one that satisfies on all levels.
11. Milk Chocolate Hazelnut
If you are a fan of hazelnuts, you very well might fall deeply in love with this bar. Tony's went to great lengths to make sure that this 32% cocoa milk chocolate contained no less than 10% whole hazelnuts, and the efforts are present visually, texturally, and palatably.
This chocolate bar delivers exactly what it promises. The chocolate is velvety smooth and not too sweet. The hazelnuts have a distinct sweetness of their own and are a great textural element. And while it is good, it's unsurprising in a way that leaves me a little nonplussed.
I know that may seem like a silly statement and not a great reason to rank this bar so low on the list. However, I think it actually says a lot about the greatness that Tony's is offering. The other bars are surprising in taste, and even though they may seem common in name, they are nothing short of extra in delivering the goods.
10. Milk Chocolate
With 32% cocoa and a dream, this is the bar that started it all back in 2005. And it only takes one nibble to see how this Tony's original started a worldwide sensation.
This chocolate is creamy and rich, reaching just the right heights of sweetness. It creates a fullness in the mouth that is not common in most chocolates I've tasted, and it's velvety soft and exceptionally satisfying. While I generally don't like milk chocolate on its own, this one is definitely going to be an exception to that lifelong standing rule.
I have had some remarkably decadent chocolate from all over the world. And while I don't say this easily, this just might be the best milk chocolate that I have ever tasted. The only reason it ranks here is that Tony's decided to mix in additions that take this chocolate to higher heights. And while this bar is a must have, there are quite a few more in that category.
9. White Chocolate
Of course, if the milk chocolate is going to be so good, the white chocolate has got to be even better! At least that's my opinion. I am well aware that people seem to stand very firmly on one side of the fence or the other when it comes to white chocolate — they love it or hate it. I, for one, am a lover. And for my fellow lovers, I'm happy to report that this bar is no disappointment.
This big bar is rich and creamy, just like the milk chocolate, but with a lighter taste that I find to be truly delightful. It even smells good, like the thickly smooth cocoa butter it's made with. I know it's a personal preference, so feel free to swap the milk and the white in rankings if you'd like, but I know that my white chocolate peeps out there won't want to.
And again, just like the milk chocolate, this doesn't get a higher ranking because Tony's decided to mix in additions that take this base up a level — a level that no other bar on this list reached.
8. Everything Bar
Of all the Tony's bars, this is the one I was the most excited to try. I think because it portrays a bit of a palatable mystique — the everything bar. And it really does seem to have almost everything in it. With sea salt, nougat, caramel, pretzels, almonds, and milk chocolate, I'm not sure Tony's could have added any more.
As one would expect, it explodes on the palate, making it nearly impossible to tell what is being tasted first. Everything, no pun intended, is all there in one bite. And it all continues to pop throughout the chew into the aftertaste — butter, salt, pretzel, sweet, nutty, creamy. The flavors hit every tastebud and, from bite to bite, seem to offer a brand-new experience.
This one is definitely a fun adventure for the mouth and something I think would be enjoyable across the board. But maybe only once. It's a bit of a rollercoaster and not a ride I think can be taken every day.
7. Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat
While the Everything bar seemed to go from zero to 100 in chocolate mix-ins, this bar starts us off on a flavor that is going to begin dividing the favorites. With the famous Tony's milk chocolate base, a sweet nougat is added to this bar that is made of honey, almonds, and a little bit of perfection.
There is a crisp to the bite that is apparent but unique in its texture. It is slightly like a toffee in stickiness and buttery flavor, but the honey sings through, offering a smooth richness the other sweets don't possess. This sets it above the previous profiles, but lands here due to one little caveat — it's just a touch high on the sweet side. The balance in taste is expertly executed in this bar, but there is something there that swings a little closer to sugar than the bars that rank higher.
6. Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt
There are visible caramel bits in this bar that I find delightfully exciting, setting my palate to expectations of greatness. And while the first bite offers the obvious chewy and creamy texture, I find I have to wait until the end of the bite before a wave of the buttery caramel flavor washes across the tongue. One has to go through a lot of chocolate to get to the caramel.
Thankfully, the caramel carries with it a salty gusto that pairs exceptionally well with the silky-smooth milk chocolate. However, I'm not a very patient person, and I find myself desperately wanting to taste the caramel sooner. I don't understand the long wait, and because of this, this bar doesn't rank higher. With all of that being said, it's because the caramel is so delicious that I will wait for it, albeit a tad begrudgingly.
5. Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie
I've seen some rivalries in the food industry that had me take notice and enjoy the antics. And when it comes to this option, I wish I knew who Tony's was targeting. This big bar is one of four Sweet Solutions bars that Tony's created, making its own version of worldwide favorites, to try and sway big chocolate into changing its ways. It didn't work. So, Tony's decided to keep these in the permanent line-up, possibly hoping one day it will. And for right now, maybe it can pull some palates away from the exploitative competition.
This bar puts up a great fight. It's deliciously creamy chocolate with crisp and airy bits of cookie throughout. And then my favorite part, the dense, buttery, substantial pieces of caramel that are a part of every bite. Giving a strong chewy texture to the chocolate, this caramel goes above and beyond the caramel in any bars that come before it. And that is why it sits so high on this list. However, it does get better.
4. Dark Milk Chocolate Brownie
This bar is a first in a few ways for this list. One, this is a collab with Ben & Jerry's and is inspired by the Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream flavor. Second, this bar is grounded in both dark and milk chocolate, a two-in-one, which Tony's calls dark milk choco. And I have to say, both chocolate aesthetics are present on the palate in quite the surprising way.
There is a dry darkness to the chocolate, but there is also a sweet milky side, and they walk together seamlessly, hand in hand. Both sides seem to intermingle instead of being mixed. It's a delicious sensation. While there isn't a texture of fudge brownie, the taste is there. And although I personally usually enjoy chocolate that has a blunt item, like a dried fruit or nut mixed in, I find I prefer the taste of this chocolate on chocolate on chocolate more.
This bar is so incredibly well-balanced and unique in flavor that it soars past the ones that come before. However, Tony's just keeps upping the ante on both of those aspects.
3. Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie
Unlike the hazelnut bar further down the list, these nuts are neither whole nor unsurprising. With both the hazelnuts and the cookies have been finely ground to fit into this bar, that process has in no way taken away from the taste or the texture. Immediately after the sweet richness of the milk chocolate hits the tongue, the strong symphony of hazelnuts erupts through the darkness and is delightfully abundant.
As for the wafer cookies, which I am generally not a huge fan of, I am shocked at how well they show up in this bar. Taste and texturally forward and prominent, these cookies have more flavor here than I've ever tasted from them alone. Even far more so than the chocolate chip cookie bar.
I can't tell you how, but I can tell you that Tony's has done something different here with some ingredients already seen and tasted in this list. The flavor is next level! And while close, it's just not at the top level.
2. Dark Almond Sea Salt
Although I knew what flavor I was getting, I was taken aback by what I tasted in this bar. Just beyond the dark cocoa, which sits at a more modest 51%, is the crisply, stunning taste of sea salt. It hits with a pow that is anything but expected, but thoroughly delightful! And I believe it is that salt that makes this bar so excellent.
As salt is one to do with foods, it grasps all of the best aspects and seems to highlight the features of the flavors it surrounds. Here, the salt takes the bluntness out of the cocoa and amps up the sweet to a level that is velvety, rich perfection. It also brings out the earthiness of the almonds, which are plentiful.
The simplicity in this bar left me gobsmacked with the incredulous flavor it has over the bars that rank lower. And while it does pleasingly offer up a lot to chew on, it's the lack of adventure that has it seated at number two.
1. White Chocolate Raspberry Popping Candy
I have to first say that this is a truly beautiful candy bar to look at with its cream color and abundant bright raspberry saturation. It's something I didn't notice with the rest of the bars, although I enjoy the playful way they are all scored. And I have to wonder if it is a bit of the beauty that makes this creation taste so sweet. We do first begin tasting with our eyes, you know.
With the ample amount of freeze-dried raspberries in this creamy white chocolate, it's hard not to get a bite in even the tiniest of pieces. The flavor of the fruit is authentically delightful and bursts with a ripe freshness on the tongue. There are even seeds to chew on! Blended with the white chocolate, this bar has a very berry and cream vibe that is masterful, especially for a candy bar. While the popping candy is there, it doesn't really take too much attention, but seems to leave the palate playfully fizzing on the aftertaste.
I've had fruit in candy bars before, but I've never tasted one so successfully executed. And I truly didn't expect this level of decadence from reading the wrapper. This bar is very fanciful to the palate and earns the top spot on this list in ways you have to experience.
Methodology
While I have had wonderful chocolate experiences all over the world, I had never tasted Tony's before this ranking. I did not know what to expect in flavor, but I knew that the company had a purpose in the chocolate arena. I also knew that sometimes, that can affect the final product. However, I did not find that to be the case here.
Tony's is serving up standards in working conditions. That is something I appreciate, although it did not sway my palate. What did was the level of quality and execution exhibited in these bars of chocolate, all the way down to the lowest ranking.
Each bar was broken into pieces, with each one having two or more sections tasted. I kept my palate thoroughly cleansed between bars and took ample time to look for and discover the depth of flavor, or lack thereof. And I can honestly say that there is probably someone out there that will love every bar on this list.
For me, the top four are going to be calling my name again soon. And when craving any type of chocolate here forward, I will be looking to Tony's to fill that urge. For the price, satisfaction, and variety, this list has everything I need in chocolate.