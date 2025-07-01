14 Tony's Chocolonely Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

According to John's Hopkins, there are many reasons to have a healthy relationship with chocolate — heart health, a balanced immune system, improved brain function, stress reduction, and more. But according to Tony's Chocolonely, to really have a good relationship, we need to look at where that chocolate comes from.

Inside every wrapper of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars you will find information about how the chocolate industry is not so sweet. The cocoa supply chain is unequally divided amongst small and giant chocolate manufacturers that create our highly craveable cocoa confections. This has resulted in the exploitation of cocoa farmers causing rampant child and forced labor issues — 1.56 million cases of child labor in West Africa alone.

So, when looking for chocolate that will do you and the world around you good, Tony's may just be a great place to start. I wanted to make sure this philanthropic company had good taste on all fronts, so I set out to nibble on as many Tony's chocolate bars as I could find. And the results are in. Ranked based on a standard of chocolate as good, or better, than that which I have had before, craveability, and satisfaction, here are the Tony's bars from good to great!



Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.