One Of Trader Joe's Best New Candies Is Already Earning Repeat Buyers

Indulging in a moderate portion of candy is one of life's simple pleasures. In addition to selling a variety of snacks, packaged meals, and fan favorites, Trader Joe's is a purveyor of many crave-worthy candies, one of which has garnered a great deal of praise from customers. According to shoppers, the best new candy on Trader Joe's shelves is its Sour Confetti Chews.

Per Trader Joe's, the confetti-shaped candies come from a German confectioner and get their pleasing pastel colors from plant, vegetable, and fruit juices, including spirulina extract and turmeric. For a little over $2 per 5.2-ounce package, customers are grabbing multiple bags of the bite-sized drops. With plenty of fruity flavor and a chewy texture that somehow manages to marry the consistencies of both gummy and taffy candies together, this new Trader Joe's hidden gem is a clear hit.

What's more, fans praise the Sour Confetti Chews for having a significant sourness, which seems to rival other long-gone and much-missed Trader Joe's candies. One Reddit commenter enthuses, "Just bought these and they're my favorite TJ's sour/chewy candy. They're like a 5x better chewy sweet tart," indicating that these candies are among several Trader Joe's products Reddit says are worth every penny in 2026.