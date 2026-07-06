One Of Trader Joe's Best New Candies Is Already Earning Repeat Buyers
Indulging in a moderate portion of candy is one of life's simple pleasures. In addition to selling a variety of snacks, packaged meals, and fan favorites, Trader Joe's is a purveyor of many crave-worthy candies, one of which has garnered a great deal of praise from customers. According to shoppers, the best new candy on Trader Joe's shelves is its Sour Confetti Chews.
Per Trader Joe's, the confetti-shaped candies come from a German confectioner and get their pleasing pastel colors from plant, vegetable, and fruit juices, including spirulina extract and turmeric. For a little over $2 per 5.2-ounce package, customers are grabbing multiple bags of the bite-sized drops. With plenty of fruity flavor and a chewy texture that somehow manages to marry the consistencies of both gummy and taffy candies together, this new Trader Joe's hidden gem is a clear hit.
What's more, fans praise the Sour Confetti Chews for having a significant sourness, which seems to rival other long-gone and much-missed Trader Joe's candies. One Reddit commenter enthuses, "Just bought these and they're my favorite TJ's sour/chewy candy. They're like a 5x better chewy sweet tart," indicating that these candies are among several Trader Joe's products Reddit says are worth every penny in 2026.
Customers worry Trader Joe's Sour Confetti Chews are seasonal
Amid speculation as to whether or not this Trader Joe's item is a limited-time offering, one Reddit commenter laments, "I'm not getting attached to another sour candy of theirs. My coworkers and family are still missing the mushrooms because I shared them with everyone and we all fell in love (with the candy)." With that said, a comment on an Instagram post offered some reassurance. "When I was there today the employee looked it up for me and it didn't say they were a seasonal or limited item, so sounds like they will be available year round!"
Presumably, the actual fate of these candies still remains to be seen, knowing how often Trader Joe's discontinues products. Keeping this in mind, fans are celebrating by stocking up. A Redditor shares, "bought a bag of these Monday, went back today and bought five more bags ... so good." Still, not everyone is on board with this Trader Joe's item.
Of the consistency, a Reddit user mentions, "These have the texture of gum if you let it sit in a hot car for a day." Another responder agreed, saying, "Totally agree. The texture is like if gum could disintegrate. Love the sour but it's an offputting texture." For those with a sweet (and sour!) tooth and an adventurous palate for unique textures, it's likely worth it to pick up a bag of the colorful treats and give them a try.