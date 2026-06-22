My 9 Favorite Trader Joe's Hidden Gems In 2026 (So Far)

I go to Trader Joe's at least once a week for staple products. It's the only place I'll buy carrots and chicken breasts because of the excellent quality. But I also give myself a good block of time to shop; I may know two or three things that will definitely go in my basket, but I still have to go down every aisle and look around. You never know what you're going to find — and when you find something you haven't seen before, you just have to try it. Trader Joe's is also notorious for putting out new products that disappear soon after (at least for a while). It's why so many of us continue this love-hate relationship with the chain.

In 2026 (so far), Trader Joe's has brought us such a bountiful amount of new and returning treats to enjoy. Quite a few of those products have been hands-down some of the best sweet, savory, and salty delicacies we have ever seen or tasted from the chain. It has really been a great year; and while we have shown you quite a few of our favorites, there are still some that have gone under the radar. Just take a quick peek at this list of my favorite Trader Joe's hidden gems. There's going to be at least one thing on here that you are not going to want to miss!