My 9 Favorite Trader Joe's Hidden Gems In 2026 (So Far)
I go to Trader Joe's at least once a week for staple products. It's the only place I'll buy carrots and chicken breasts because of the excellent quality. But I also give myself a good block of time to shop; I may know two or three things that will definitely go in my basket, but I still have to go down every aisle and look around. You never know what you're going to find — and when you find something you haven't seen before, you just have to try it. Trader Joe's is also notorious for putting out new products that disappear soon after (at least for a while). It's why so many of us continue this love-hate relationship with the chain.
In 2026 (so far), Trader Joe's has brought us such a bountiful amount of new and returning treats to enjoy. Quite a few of those products have been hands-down some of the best sweet, savory, and salty delicacies we have ever seen or tasted from the chain. It has really been a great year; and while we have shown you quite a few of our favorites, there are still some that have gone under the radar. Just take a quick peek at this list of my favorite Trader Joe's hidden gems. There's going to be at least one thing on here that you are not going to want to miss!
Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams
Nothing says summer like Key lime pie – or these crackers that I had forgotten about until TJ's brought them back for the summer, if you don't want an entire pie. These yummy bites are so much more than crackers, and are dipped in a Key lime-flavored yogurt. They are also addictive, so you may want to stock up before the summer supply is gone.
Pick up a bag of Aldi's Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams for $4.99.
Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snacks
I would never have stopped to try these on my own, as I am not a fan of Corn Nuts and assumed that is what I would be getting. However, a friend added these to a sweet and spicy party mix, and these poppable corn snacks have so much more to offer than I imagined. Compared to Corn Nuts, these were much bigger, softer but still snappy, and flavorful — especially after soaking up the spices of the mix it mingled with. I even found myself picking them out of the mix, and they're just fun and easy to eat.
Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snacks can be purchased for around $2 at your local Trader Joe's.
Strawberry Doodle Cookies
I make snickerdoodles every year for Christmas, but never would I have ever thought about putting strawberries into them until Trader Joe's came along. These cookies don't taste like snickerdoodles, but they are a delicious inspiration with crisp edges, a soft middle, and the traditional rolling in sugar. However, Trader Joe's adds some freeze-dried strawberry goodness. These are the perfect cookie to make homemade ice cream sandwiches with, and I highly recommend you do!
You can find Trader Joe's Strawberry Doodle Cookies for around $5.49 per box.
Lemon Mini Sheet Cake
Lemon is my favorite sour flavor to pair with sweet. Frozen lemonade, lemon iced sugar cookies, lemon and blueberry muffins... The yummy list goes on! TJ's mini desserts are also my downfall. I don't know if it's because they're so delicious or if the small portions assuage my guilt about treating myself, even when I go back five or six times. How was I not supposed to fall in love with this tiny masterpiece? And I'm not the only one; it's a customer favorite for a reason.
Grab a Lemon Mini Sheet cake for around $5.49 while it's still in stock at Trader Joe's.
Morning Buns
Morning buns are so hard to make! They also sell out extremely quickly at my local bakery. I found these at Trader Joe's near the beginning of the year and feared they would be seasonal. But from what I've heard, they could possibly be a newly permanent addition. Whether morning buns are from a bakery or Trader Joe's, they are such a treat. I choose these because I can easily keep them stocked for company, and they make it look like I baked something incredible.
Grab a box of Trader Joe's Morning Buns for around $5.
Spicy Cheese Crunchies
In 2025, we ranked Flamin' Hot as the best Cheetos flavor. And while I expected these to be a very close dupe, I was unexpectedly delighted to find out that they had a taste all their own, with a lot more cheese flavor to offer. The Flamin' Hot spices always seem to be center stage; but with the Trader Joe's Spicy Crunchies, there is a rich cheese flavor that pairs with a subdued, sassy spiciness. And the texture of the chip is exactly what you expect — crispy, yet puffy.
You can buy a bag of Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies for $2.49.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites
I love ice cream, and my personal Trader Joe's favorite is mint chip with crumbled Joe-Joe's on top of a big scoop. My husband, on the other hand, loves cookie dough ice cream and is a sucker for these frozen bites. When they are not in stock, he gets by with some cookie butter ice cream; but word on the street is he won't have to wait much longer, as the cookie dough bites should be back by the end of the month. They've already been sighted at some stores!
Hurry to Trader Joe's to get Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites for around $4.79 per bag.
Strawberry Mini Mochi Gummies
I enjoy a good strawberry-flavored sweet treat. Unfortunately, some grocery stores (like Trader Joe's) consider it a seasonal flavor. Thank goodness it's finally summer, and TJ's is beginning to offer a flurry of strawberry-flavored treats again — like these mini mochi gummies. There is something about the small size that I enjoy, but they also offer a fun mochi experience — powdery, multi-layered, and palatably interesting with that sweet strawberry taste.
Strawberry Mini Mochi Gummies can be purchased for $2.29 at Trader Joe's.
Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Honey Nuggets
This treat tastes and looks like Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars did a collab with Toblerone, and I am here for it! From pieces in funky shapes to rich, silky chocolate, fun and flavor are present and accounted for. The robust almonds give the bar a savory taste and texture that makes me feel good about eating a candy bar, even as an adult. But the small, crunchy, sticky honey bits are so fun and sugary, my inner child knows it's getting treated too. This chocolate bar is only available for a limited time, so I suggest trying it soon.
Try out Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Honey Nuggets for $2.99.