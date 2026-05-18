The One Sheet Cake Trader Joe's Customers Will Always Buy
There are numerous delicious options lurking in Trader Joe's bakery aisle. From seasonal finds to every type of bread you could ever need, there is no shortage of treats worth adding to your cart and eating at home (if you can resist the urge to eat them on your drive home, of course). But none of Trader Joe's bakery items has received quite the same fanfare as its mini sheet cakes, which one of our reviewers tried and ranked.
While some flavors are available year-round, there are also seasonal and limited-edition releases, including one of the flavors that the internet can't get enough of. These folks have praised not the carrot cake or strawberry sheet cake but the lemon. On a thread about folks' favorite flavors, many users highlighted the tangy choice — which features a lemon-flavored cake base, lemon-infused cream cheese frosting, and lemon zest garnish — as a must-buy. "I love tart with sweet, so Lemon for sure," said one Reddit user. "I devoured that lemon one," another wrote. Users also expressed a lot of emotion when this cake flavor dropped in their stores, like one person who said, "Bought this yesterday. The wife had never had it. She said, 'It knocked my socks off, clear across the street!'"
The bright, zesty mini sheet cake shoppers can't get enough of
Although there has been a lot of positive press about this sheet cake as a whole, it remains a divisive ingredient that some home cooks avoid (it is a lot of lemon, after all). Some folks have shared that their cakes are dry. "I've liked the lemon in the past but this was so dry, it was inedible," said one Reddit user, though other reviewers have not reported similar issues. "Not sure why a lot of people have been getting ones that are dry. Out of all the many sheet cakes I've eaten (all flavors) only one was a bit dry," said another, who suggested looking at the expiration date before buying.
Others have taken to socials to share how they like to eat this cake. "Local strawberries are in season near me and I love to pair them with this cake," said one Reddit user. Others suggest serving this lemon goodness with strawberry ice cream and other in-season fruits. "That is my [favorite] sheet cake!! I love it with the Really Big Blueberries and with a little whipped cream! The best!" added another.