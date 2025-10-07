Reddit's Feelings About One Ingredient Proved Us All Wrong

As that Redditor discovered by chance, lemon juice does a whole lot more than just add lemon flavor. A squeeze of lemon can boost the savory flavor of a dish, as its acidity acts similarly to salt, enhancing the other flavors in a dish. And, really, you should always add an acidic component to soups, both for the flavor enhancement and its ability to tone down salty and bitter flavors. But those are just functions of the acid in lemon juice. In truth, the lemon flavor of the juice isn't that strong. Go ahead, try a mouthful — I'll wait.

Alright, hopefully you didn't take that invitation seriously. If you did, well, one of the first tips you need for cooking with lemon is that it's much better going in your soup than it is in your mouth. If you really want to give your cooking a zing of brightness, you'll find it much easier to do with lemon zest. With all of the citrus oil packed into the peel, you can infuse a whole bunch of lemon aroma into a dish without affecting moisture or acidity levels.

Now, if that original Redditor is reading, I am sure that they won't take kindly to this suggestion, but in addition to punching up their soup with lemon juice, a hit of lemon zest would make it even better. I don't like to imagine the kitchen calamity that will need to be unleashed before they open their mind to adding lemon zest to a pot of beef stew, but, when they do, they will again be pleasantly surprised.