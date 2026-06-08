Review: Trader Joe's Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams Are So Much More Than Crackers
I've been going to Trader Joe's as an adult for nearly two decades. That means I have probably visited the grocery retailer hundreds of times and purchased way too many items, really seeing the best and worst of what Trader Joe's has to offer. I keep the What's New tab open on my phone and laptop like it's an academic text; I refer to it at least a couple of times a week to see what, indeed, is new at Trader Joe's.
I had seen the Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams as a new product in my beloved Trader Joe's tab, and some of the rave reviews with tens of thousands of likes talked me into trying them. I'll give you all the details you need to know on the flavor, what to expect, price, where to find it, nutritional info, and ultimately whether I think it's a worthy purchase. I'll share my final thoughts on whether I liked or disliked them; I'll also offer some insights to help you better decide if it is a product you should add to your cart or not, regardless of what I think.
Methodology
My thoughts are based ultimately on the flavor and texture. Did it deliver a tangy lime taste with a flaky, graham cracker-crust-adjacent quality? I wanted it to hit both of those notes because that is what the product name essentially advertises. If not, there's truly no point in purchasing it.
Texture plays a smaller but still important part in my overall critique — I wanted it to be compelling, but not overwhelming. The ingredients need to work together in harmony without overshadowing each other. Did it succeed, or should Trader Joe's retire the product entirely? Let's find out.
Taste test
Well, by appearances alone, we're off to a good start. Look at that cross-section! It's a perfect balance of graham and yogurt coating. There's more on top, but the bottom is very thin, so it still feels equal.
Then, upon the first bite, I get a genuine burst of tartness thanks to the lime juice powder and citric acid. The graham cracker square interior is delightfully flaky and crumbly. These grahams are somewhat light, so they don't feel too dense and overwhelming. Yet they're rich and complex, with notes of honey and molasses. Don't forget about the yogurt candy coating: It brings a mellowness and creaminess that contrasts the tangy-sweet aspects. Without the lime flavors, though, this would not have been as successful. The sharp lime aftertaste is vital to counteract the grahams' sweetness and stay true to the name of the sweet — key lime pie.
I scarfed these down alone, but happy customers have some insights on how to eat them. They recommend pairing the Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams with Trader Joe's lemon curd or coconut Cool Whip; these play further on the sweet-tart and creamy notes, respectively. They even suggest blending them with ice cream or freezing them, which makes them more ideal for hot days. I'll quote the two ladies chatting among themselves in the store, talking about the limey grahams: "You're going to want to get another bag."
Final thoughts
These yogurt-covered grahams are a quintessential option for summer. They do a stellar job of hitting all the notes: a tangy lime coating instead of a classic custard, a complex graham base rather than a crust, and yogurt to help with the creaminess you'd get in a custard and potentially in a meringue. Now, I'll be honest: I dislike when people hype things up; it makes me go in with way too high expectations. So go in with the expectations I had: I was merely looking for something tasty and wasn't seeking the world's best sweet. I think these treats are fun, fresh, and fantastic for summer days when you don't want the heaviness of a chocolate goody.
Would I get them year-round if they were available? Eh, not especially. But since they are limited, I can jibe with the summery novelty and lean into the hype. So, with that said, I hope Trader Joe's brings them back next year. I don't want them to be among Trader Joe's lineup of discontinued desserts, and with all the buzz, the company just might give them a second chance (barring any kind of supply chain or ingredient issues).
If you like a sweet and tart key lime pie, then please do sprint to Trader Joe's to pick up a bag or two of these treats. You have to like the tingling aftertaste of lime, though; otherwise, these might not appeal to you. They're still quite sweet, so if you prefer a more muted dessert, you should skip it.
Price, availability, and nutrition
The Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams are currently available at Trader Joe's and cost $4.99. If you look at the website and it says "not available," don't fret quite yet. I found mine in the store with the other sweet treats, located in the upper shelves of the freezer aisle. If you don't see them in the store, either, your best bet is to ask one of the employees. They can look it up on their computer to tell you whether there's going to be a new shipment, when that is, or if it's sold out completely. If going to the store with the sole purpose of buying them isn't feasible, call ahead to ask if they're in stock.
One serving is four pieces, and there are approximately seven servings per bag. A single serving has 170 calories, 8 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein. There are a lot of wonderful new 2026 product releases from Trader Joe's, so you might want to compile a list and grab as many Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams and other delights as you can — the Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta and Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips are among my favorites.
You never know if TJ's is going to pull something and never bring it back; in my experience, since this is a limited-time, seasonal food, there might not be a restock. Therefore, go to the store, buy a bag, open it to taste, and see if you like it. If you do, immediately go back into the store to buy more. I'm not joking or exaggerating here.