Review: Trader Joe's Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams Are So Much More Than Crackers

The Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams are currently available at Trader Joe's and cost $4.99. If you look at the website and it says "not available," don't fret quite yet. I found mine in the store with the other sweet treats, located in the upper shelves of the freezer aisle. If you don't see them in the store, either, your best bet is to ask one of the employees. They can look it up on their computer to tell you whether there's going to be a new shipment, when that is, or if it's sold out completely. If going to the store with the sole purpose of buying them isn't feasible, call ahead to ask if they're in stock.

One serving is four pieces, and there are approximately seven servings per bag. A single serving has 170 calories, 8 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein. There are a lot of wonderful new 2026 product releases from Trader Joe's, so you might want to compile a list and grab as many Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams and other delights as you can — the Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta and Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips are among my favorites.

You never know if TJ's is going to pull something and never bring it back; in my experience, since this is a limited-time, seasonal food, there might not be a restock. Therefore, go to the store, buy a bag, open it to taste, and see if you like it. If you do, immediately go back into the store to buy more. I'm not joking or exaggerating here.