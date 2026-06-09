9 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are a familiar favorite that people have eaten since their inception in 1928. They were created by H.B. Reese in his basement, of all places, and here we are nearly 100 years later with such a range of options. The texture of Reese's is quite fascinating, and there's a whole process on how the company achieves it. You might be most familiar with the classic milk chocolate Reese's, but, in addition to that one, I wanted to try a few others to see how they taste.

I stuck with the peanut butter cup shape, which includes a couple of Big Cups and one Thins option. I wanted to stick as close to the original size as possible, rather than choosing some of the other Reese's options on the market (such as the candies, which have some incredibly tasty options, like the highest-ranking Sticks). I set out on a mission to try nine Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavors and tell you which one I think is the best. I mainly judge them by taste, how well any additions contribute to the final product, and texture.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.