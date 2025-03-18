Reese's New Peanut Butter Cup Flavors Are So Obvious We Can't Believe They're Just Debuting Now
Traditional Reese's peanut butter cups certainly stand on their own, deliciously if you ask us, but there are many varieties of the peanut butter-and-chocolate candy these days including limited-time flavors like sugar cookie during the holidays. This time around, Hershey's has leaned into a childhood classic to put a twist on that pack of Reese's Cups that you grab in the check aisle. It's a fusion of peanut butter and jelly, which is such a no-brainer that we can't believe the candy company took so long to think it up.
There have been rumors of the release of PB&J Reese's cups since at least October, and now the wait is over. The candy with a nostalgic twist that takes you back to those sandwiches eaten during cafeteria lunches has been seen on the shelves at retailers like Costco. And it doesn't matter if grape or strawberry jelly are your preferred flavor, because these new Reese's are available in both flavors. Both the PB&J Grape and PB&J Strawberry Reese's cups are made in the Big Cup sizes, likely to make room for the peanut butter and layer of jelly between the milk chocolate that you expect from the treat.
Availability of the newly-released nostalgic Reese's flavors
In addition to Costco, the PB&J candies have been spotted at other retailers like Dollar General and Family Dollar. You can also order them directly from Hershey's online in 16-count packs for $15.99 plus tax and shipping. The candy is quite popular already, because both flavors are currently sold out online. Like the rollout of many of the limited-time flavors of Reese's cups and other candies, the product will certainly hit other stores near you, so keep an eye out. And if you really long to try the treat, sign up for emails from Hershey's and the company will let you know when the candies are back in stock online.
According to taste tests from those lucky enough to try the treat, the taste is on point but the jelly doesn't stand out quite as much as you might expect. The ratio of peanut butter and jelly seemed off balance, but we think the candies sound delicious enough to try yourself. It certainly can't be worse than what we think are the worst version of the iconic Reese's cups, which are the white chocolate thins. And while you wait to find the PB&J Reese's, other unique flavors available now include those Easter Egg-shaped ones and Spring Sprinkles just in time for the new season.