Reese's New Peanut Butter Cup Flavors Are So Obvious We Can't Believe They're Just Debuting Now

Traditional Reese's peanut butter cups certainly stand on their own, deliciously if you ask us, but there are many varieties of the peanut butter-and-chocolate candy these days including limited-time flavors like sugar cookie during the holidays. This time around, Hershey's has leaned into a childhood classic to put a twist on that pack of Reese's Cups that you grab in the check aisle. It's a fusion of peanut butter and jelly, which is such a no-brainer that we can't believe the candy company took so long to think it up.

There have been rumors of the release of PB&J Reese's cups since at least October, and now the wait is over. The candy with a nostalgic twist that takes you back to those sandwiches eaten during cafeteria lunches has been seen on the shelves at retailers like Costco. And it doesn't matter if grape or strawberry jelly are your preferred flavor, because these new Reese's are available in both flavors. Both the PB&J Grape and PB&J Strawberry Reese's cups are made in the Big Cup sizes, likely to make room for the peanut butter and layer of jelly between the milk chocolate that you expect from the treat.