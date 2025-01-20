This Is The Worst Kind Of Reese's Candy, Hands-Down

With more than a dozen varieties standing out with their bright orange packaging in the candy aisle, it seems like everything Reese's touches is a home run. The iconic brand, known for its perfect marriage of chocolate and peanut butter, ranks among the best Halloween candy of all time and churns out billions of dollars in sales each year.

But not every Reese's offering measures up to the classic Peanut Butter Cup. We tasted and ranked 15 varieties of Reese's candy and named Reese's Sticks as our top choice. As for the worst of the bunch? That nod went to Reese's Thins White Creme Peanut Butter Cups. Sometimes the best things come in small packages — as evidenced by our No. 2 ranking of Reese's Pretzel Miniatures. The white creme thins, however, leave a lot to be desired.

We weren't fans of the white creme and peanut butter combination and the small size of the cup meant there was no depth of flavor beyond the white creme and peanut butter. Meanwhile, the ratio of the two ingredients left us tasting more creme than peanut butter.

