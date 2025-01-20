This Is The Worst Kind Of Reese's Candy, Hands-Down
With more than a dozen varieties standing out with their bright orange packaging in the candy aisle, it seems like everything Reese's touches is a home run. The iconic brand, known for its perfect marriage of chocolate and peanut butter, ranks among the best Halloween candy of all time and churns out billions of dollars in sales each year.
But not every Reese's offering measures up to the classic Peanut Butter Cup. We tasted and ranked 15 varieties of Reese's candy and named Reese's Sticks as our top choice. As for the worst of the bunch? That nod went to Reese's Thins White Creme Peanut Butter Cups. Sometimes the best things come in small packages — as evidenced by our No. 2 ranking of Reese's Pretzel Miniatures. The white creme thins, however, leave a lot to be desired.
We weren't fans of the white creme and peanut butter combination and the small size of the cup meant there was no depth of flavor beyond the white creme and peanut butter. Meanwhile, the ratio of the two ingredients left us tasting more creme than peanut butter.
There's no mention of chocolate in the name
Introduced in 2020, the thin white creme peanut butter cups remain a popular, if not somewhat controversial choice for Reese's enthusiasts. Aside from being smaller than normal cups, the biggest debate that rages is whether or not the white creme is actually chocolate.
In fact, the company has found itself in hot water from sweet eaters who claimed that it alluded to its cups being covered in white chocolate when they really weren't. By its own account, Reese's (and the brand's parent company Hershey's) markets the product as Reese's Thins White Creme Peanut Butter Cups, with the word "chocolate" noticeably omitted, and what covers the cups is white creme. The reason for the omission and the specific wording isn't accidental. White creme doesn't contain cocoa butter, which is a key ingredient in chocolate. Instead, the white-hued coating is made with vanilla extract, sugar, milk, and vegetable oils to create something that tastes similar to white chocolate.
We understand that most if not all major chocolate brands have a white chocolate bar. But with so many other Reese's options within easy reach, we recommend leaving Reese's Thins White Creme Peanut Butter Cups on the store shelf and reaching for something else.