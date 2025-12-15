8 Trader Joe's Vegan Desserts, Ranked

When you're craving a snack or a little treat, there's no better place than Trader Joe's. The chain stocks a bit of everything under the sun at prices that are pretty competitive compared to the average grocery store or specialty store. That means customers can stop by for a robust selection of prepared foods, piles of produce, any of Trader Joe's affordable snacks, a bottle of wine, and then round it all off with some sweets. That said, what can you get when it comes to vegan desserts at the chain retailer?

I scoured the Trader Joe's website to find vegan sweets and was surprised that the list was somewhat short. I used to be vegan and remember being thoroughly overjoyed to find vegan desserts that I didn't have to make from scratch; perfect for days when you want a sugary nibble without added effort. I found eight vegan desserts from Trader Joe's and ranked them based on personal preference, taste, complexity, and texture. My full methodology will follow at the end.

I enjoyed everything on this list, so items that rank low merely aren't as exciting or multi-purpose as others. However, creative eaters will still find plenty of uses for them. Let's begin the vegan taste test.