12 Absolute Best Ways To Upgrade Your Affogato, According To A Former Barista

There is nothing more refreshing and decadent in the summertime than a cool affogato. The bitterness of the espresso cuts into the sweetness of the ice cream, creating a tantalizing bite that will have you wondering if the affogato is more of a dessert or an energy boost. Can it not be both? I think it can. Actually, I know it can. An affogato, if you haven't caught the drift yet, is an Italian dessert with hazy origins and combines espresso with ice cream (usually vanilla bean) for the ultimate sweet treat that you never knew you needed.

While I would go for the traditional affogato any day (and have indulged in one in Italy and won't forget how tasty it was anytime soon), there are definitely some creative ways to spice up this classic that you'll want to try out for yourself. Whether you're making some homemade ingredients, doing some swap outs, or adding components into the mixture, affogato is sure to please, no matter what version it turns into. As a former barista who worked in a coffee shop partnered with an ice cream shop, I have had my fair share of brainstorms at work coming up with innovative affogato upgrades for our customers (and, let's be real, me and my coworkers). These tasty and creative affogato upgrades will have you wondering why you hadn't thought of them sooner.