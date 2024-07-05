Swap Espresso With Matcha For An Elevated Affogato

When you picture an affogato, the iconic duo of espresso and ice cream probably comes to mind. The reality is that there's no singular way to craft an affogato. In fact, the treat can be made with any combination of hot liquid and frosty food. The one non-negotiable is that pouring must occur — the word is Italian for "drowned", after all. While you can let your mind run wild with potential pairings, we suggest kicking off the affogato experimentation by trading espresso for matcha for a totally elevated, emerald-hued dessert.

A good affogato is all about contrast. Just as espresso offers a different temperature, texture, and color against ice cream, so too does matcha. Not to mention that the warm green beverage has a distinct flavor profile that stands out against the chilled treat. Vegetal with traces of grassiness, matcha has a slightly savory and bitter edge that makes it ideal for pairing with ingredients like ice cream that boast opposing qualities such as sweetness and fattiness. Ultimately a matter of opposites attracting, matcha and ice cream can strike up the perfect balance in an affogato.

Ready to give the combo a try? Making your own matcha affogato is easy. Simply drizzle a touch of freshly-whisked matcha over a scoop of cold ice cream and enjoy. We'll warn you now that after the first bite, you might never make an affogato any other way.