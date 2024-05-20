Swap Espresso With Coffee Paste For An Affogato That Doesn't Melt Away

If you've never heard of coffee paste, that's not too surprising — it's more of a specialty ingredient, often used to make syrup or frosting. It typically comes in a squeezable tube, meaning it can also be used by hikers or campers to make a cup of joe on the go. Essentially, coffee paste is a concentrated form of java, made by combining coffee, sugar, and water. When buying your tube, make sure you're not accidentally choosing coffee extract or powder, or beaten coffee paste, which is less concentrated.

When it comes to making an affogato that won't melt, first select your vanilla gelato (Talenti's Madagascan Vanilla Bean is our absolute favorite) or ice cream. Then plop a scoop in a glass or bowl like you normally would, and squeeze a little coffee paste over the top, tasting and adding more if desired. In true affogato style, you can strategically choose your spoonfuls so that a little paste makes it into each scoop; or you can stir the two together, turning your creation into something more reminiscent of coffee ice cream. And if your ideal affogato contains some liquor, no need to hold back there. Top off your bowl with a splash of amaretto, Bailey's, Kahlúa, rum, Campari, or whichever boozy beverage you enjoy with coffee flavors. Now you can take your time enjoying your dessert, knowing it will take much longer than normal to melt.