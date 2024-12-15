Vanilla Bean, Paste, Or Extract: When To Use Each For Your Dessert

We're all familiar with vanilla extract. It's called for in virtually every baking or dessert recipe, and it's probably the only type of vanilla flavoring you ever think about. But the extract is made by steeping vanilla beans in alcohol. Vanilla beans are the pods of a flowering plant. And then there's vanilla paste; a thick paste made from vanilla extract and vanilla bean powder, or dried vanilla beans. Though all peas of the same pod (pun intended), each of these ingredients has a different time and place in baking. So when should you use each? We spoke to Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, to get the answers.

"If you're infusing milk or cream for custards or sauces, vanilla bean seeds are unbeatable," she says. It's worth the splurge for the deep flavor you'll get by infusing your dairy with the bean. For desserts lighter in color (like vanilla or sponge cakes), Boggiss says, "vanilla paste is my go-to because it adds that rich flavor and those gorgeous specks." Don't worry, though, for most home baking needs, the extract will do just fine. "If you're whipping up something quick," Boggiss explains, "like cookies or brownies, vanilla extract is your best friend."