Vanilla Bean, Paste, Or Extract: When To Use Each For Your Dessert
We're all familiar with vanilla extract. It's called for in virtually every baking or dessert recipe, and it's probably the only type of vanilla flavoring you ever think about. But the extract is made by steeping vanilla beans in alcohol. Vanilla beans are the pods of a flowering plant. And then there's vanilla paste; a thick paste made from vanilla extract and vanilla bean powder, or dried vanilla beans. Though all peas of the same pod (pun intended), each of these ingredients has a different time and place in baking. So when should you use each? We spoke to Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, to get the answers.
"If you're infusing milk or cream for custards or sauces, vanilla bean seeds are unbeatable," she says. It's worth the splurge for the deep flavor you'll get by infusing your dairy with the bean. For desserts lighter in color (like vanilla or sponge cakes), Boggiss says, "vanilla paste is my go-to because it adds that rich flavor and those gorgeous specks." Don't worry, though, for most home baking needs, the extract will do just fine. "If you're whipping up something quick," Boggiss explains, "like cookies or brownies, vanilla extract is your best friend."
Swap out the flavorings in these specific recipes
So those are the basic guidelines for using these three ingredients. You do have free will, though, so you can play around with them. If you've gotten your hands on some vanilla beans, you can make your own vanilla extract after using their seeds to make them go even further (and get what you pay for!). The choice of steeping alcohol is up to you. The classic is vodka but some would consider bourbon or whiskey the best for vanilla extract. And if they make the extract with it, they make the paste with it. Swap vanilla extract for the bourbon bean paste to elevate even simple desserts. The best use for vanilla bean paste in baked goods is actually to mix it into buttercream; the flavor and color comes through beautifully.
Don't care about the fancy stuff? Stick to your extract, it's commonly used for a reason. Vanilla bean paste and extract can generally be substituted with a 1:1 ratio; start with a teaspoon of each and add more according to your taste. But do make sure you know the difference between pure and imitation vanilla extract; it's definitely worth spending more for the real stuff.