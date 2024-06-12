The Best Type Of Whiskey To Use For Flavorful Vanilla Extract

Some DIY kitchen projects need a lot of attention, like making sourdough bread from a homemade starter. But fortunately for us, one of the tastiest and most useful homemade products you should have on your shelf just requires a bit of waiting and only two ingredients. With a cup of spirits and a small handful of vanilla beans, you can make an endless supply of your own vanilla extract. The quandary is what spirit to use. Flavorless vodka is popular, but whiskey has the advantage of being full of flavorful components that complement the extract. In fact, bourbon can even stand in for vanilla in a pinch, which makes it our favorite choice for making the flavoring.

Bourbon is known for its sweet character and toasty caramel flavor notes, which are perfect for making vanilla extract more subtly flavorful. By comparison, Scotch whiskies have smoky peat flavors thanks to their malted grain mash, and Canadian and Irish whiskies can have strong grain, herbal, or even pine notes — not the types of flavors you'd want in your vanilla cupcakes.