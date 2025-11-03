16 Best Trader Joe's Snacks Under $5
Trader Joe's is known for having some of the absolute best snacks around, and for the most part, there are very few snacks at TJ's that are going to break the bank. On the contrary, Trader Joe's aisles are absolutely chock-full of budget-friendly items, ranging from chips to trail mix to pretzel nuggets. You really can have it all when you shop at Trader Joe's, and even better yet, you can have it under $5.
In case you aren't familiar with the vast (cheap) snack options to be found at the popular grocery store, we've compiled this list of the best Trader Joe's snacks under $5. The price alone makes any of the foods on this list appealing, but what truly makes them the best of the best comes down to how good they taste. As a frequent Trader Joe's shopper and someone who has tried (and loved) every snack on this list, I can vouch for each one having a remarkably tasty flavor, nice texture, and perhaps most important of all, an exceptional value.
Piquant Popcorn
Even just plain old popcorn is delicious enough on its own, and Trader Joe's Piquant Popcorn takes things to a new level by adding a unique seasoning blend to the mix. The blend in question features nutritional yeast, onion powder, salt, and garlic powder — a small but mighty troop of seasonings that pack an impressive flavor punch to otherwise run-of-the-mill bagged popcorn.
What sets this popcorn apart from others is the umami flavor profile, something that isn't typical with plain buttery popcorn. This popcorn is deeply savory and incredibly flavorful (considering that there are just a handful of seasonings at play), and the nutritional yeast also adds a uniquely cheesy touch to the mix. Overall, you can't find another bagged popcorn out there that tastes quite like this one; if you want something other than butter popcorn during your next movie night, Trader Joe's $2.99 bag of Piquant Popcorn is a deal that can't be beat.
Baked Cheese Crunchies
Anyone who is a fan of crunchy Cheetos should give Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies a try. While there are slight differences in flavor between the two, TJ's version is a pretty spot-on dupe for the original, offering that distinctly crunchy corn puff bite with plenty of cheesy flavor. These cheese crunchies also come out to $2.49 for the entire bag, so they're one savory snack that can fit into just about any budget.
What makes these so alluring comes down to a perfect texture and just the right amount of cheesy flavor. These crunchies have that classic corn puff texture and hardness, meaning that they aren't exactly hard or super crispy, but they have an almost soft-crunchy bite to them. The cheese flavor is on-point as well, offering up a nice savory flavor that isn't overly cheesy or artificial — it's just right.
PB&J Snack Duo
It's a long-established fact that peanut butter and jelly are a match made in heaven, though we're typically referring to PB&J on a sandwich. As it turns out, and as proven by this Trader Joe's PB&J snack, peanut butter and jelly work well together in applications far outside of sandwich territory. These snack duos feature crispy peanut butter wafer sticks with a side of raspberry jelly for dunking, making for an absolutely ingenious snack that is simply sweet and delicious.
There are a couple of reasons why these snack duos are so successful. First, the peanut butter wafers are delicious on their own, tasting perfectly peanut buttery and having an irresistibly crispy texture. The raspberry jelly adds a little more sweetness to the mix, but it also brings a slight tartness, which works well to balance out the snack to keep it from being too sweet.
Many Things Snack Mix
Trader Joe's Many Things Snack Mix sure looks an awful lot like good old Chex Mix ... but dare I say that Many Things is actually even better. There's something very familiar about the snack mix blend, of course, as it features Chex Mix-esque goodies like mini pretzels, nuts, corn sticks, bread chips, and cereal squares. The savory, salty, and subtly sweet flavor balance is what takes Many Things above and beyond, however, and for $2.99, you really can't find snack mixes much better than this one.
Texturally, this is a crunchy and (at times) hard snack mix, but there is enough of a contrast amidst the individual pieces to keep it from becoming too one-note in texture. The honey roasted peanuts add a nutty and sweet flavor profile to contrast an otherwise savory blend. All together, this is one snack mix that looks unassuming at first, but one that you'll find yourself coming back for handful after handful.
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
On their own, pretzels aren't exactly the most exciting snack out there. They certainly have a purpose in the snack world, but it takes something extra to make them seem worth taking home in a snack haul. Though many people might start to envision pretzels with cheese or some sort of savory flavoring in mind, Trader Joe's had a different ingredient in mind: peanut butter.
We should all thank Trader Joe's for its pretzel nuggets filled with peanut butter, because they are some truly tasty treats. What you see is exactly what you get — tiny nugget-shaped pretzels that are full of peanut butter. So, you've got a salty, crunchy outside and a soft, peanut buttery inside, with each nugget not only striking gold in terms of textural balance but also in terms of sweet-salty flavor balance. A bag of peanut butter pretzel nuggets comes in at $2.69, so don't overlook them the next time you're perusing the chip aisle at TJ's.
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Of all the Trader Joe's snack dupes out there, the chili-lime rolled corn tortilla chips are one of the best (as a dupe for Takis, of course). I even compared these rolled corn tortilla chips directly against Takis Fuego and, believe it or not, I preferred the TJ's dupe over the name brand (and I'm not the only one who feels this way, as we also ranked these No. 2 in our Trader Joe's chips ranking).
There's something so alluring about the flavor of these rolled corn tortilla chips, which nail that slightly spicy, slightly tangy flavor profile without going overboard. They really do taste like chili and lime, and I appreciate that the coating isn't super intense or powdery, but just enough to encompass the chip without overwhelming it. If you like crunchy chips, then you'll definitely enjoy the texture of these rolled chips, which double down on crunchiness thanks to their rolled nature. One bag of these chili-lime chips will cost you $2.99 at Trader Joe's.
Cheddar Cheese Rocket Crackers
What would the world be without cheese-flavored snack crackers? Staples like Cheez-It and Goldfish Crackers certainly make the world a better place, though I'd like to throw Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese Rocket Crackers in that honorable mix as well. Easy to miss in the chips and crackers section of TJ's, a box of these rocket-shaped crackers only costs $2.99, and they're sure to brighten up your kiddo's (or your own) lunchbox.
Simplicity is what makes these cheddar cheese rocket crackers shine. They taste like cheddar cheese and not much else — a good thing, as they don't need to taste like anything else to be good. These are quite reminiscent of Goldfish but possibly even better in my humble opinion, because they have a firmer texture that makes them oh-so tasty to snack on. And, though these cheese crackers are great on their own, they also make a stellar addition to a bowl of soup or chili.
Snacky Clusters
In a world that constantly tries to label chocolate as a dessert as opposed to a snack, Trader Joe's has provided definitive proof that it does indeed belong in snack territory, thanks to its Snacky Clusters. If you're unfamiliar, this snack is made of milk chocolate blobs packed with savory snacks like potato chips, corn chips, and mini pretzel nuggets. The result is an irresistible cluster of flavor profiles, so any sweet-salty lover out there will be in absolute heaven with Snacky Clusters (which cost $4.49 per bag).
The clusters are so dang delicious that I ranked them fourth in my Trader Joe's chocolate treat ranking, which means that these bad boys were competing with the big guns like chocolate lava cakes and the dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake. Trust me when I say that if you enjoy milk chocolate and crunchy globs of goodness, then you will simply love Snacky Clusters.
Rainbow's End Trail Mix
You'll find quite a few trail mix options at Trader Joe's, but most of them don't fall beneath that $5 price point. One trail mix option that comes in at $4.99 for a 1-pound bag also happens to be one of the best mixes that TJ's offers: the Rainbow's End trail mix. To me, this snack feels classic and nostalgic, full of goodies like almonds, peanuts, raisins, and of course, M&M's (or, in TJ's version, nondescript candy-coated chocolate pieces).
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and that's absolutely the approach that the Rainbow's End snack mix takes. It's not reinventing the wheel, it's not adding a bold new flavor to trail mix — it's simply a take on a classic, and a successful one at that, one that perfectly balances sweet, salty, and nutty flavors, along with both crunchy and soft textures.
Chile Spiced Mango
Of all the Trader Joe's dried fruit out there, we gave the Chile Spiced Mango the top spot in our ranking, and I'm here to double down on this sentiment. Dried fruit isn't exactly the first thing that one might consider when it comes to snack time, but trust me when I say that few snack bags in your pantry will drain more quickly than this one will.
If the chile spice or the mango itself were a dud, then the snack as a whole wouldn't work as well as it does. But the combination of perfectly chewy, tender dried mango pieces with this delectably spicy chile blend is simply a winner from start to finish. The spice blend certainly has a kick to it, but it never feels overly spicy thanks to the sweet mango to balance it out. For those sweet-spicy lovers out there, the Chile Spiced Mango (priced a $2.49 per bag) should be high on your next shopping list.
Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars
Sometimes the best snacks are those that you can grab in two seconds, throw into your pocket, and eat on the way to work. One such snack that not only fits that convenience category but also happens to taste good is Trader Joe's chewy protein bars with chocolate and peanut butter. At first glance, this looks like your average granola bar, but once you take a bite, it tastes more like a PB Rice Krispies Treat.
Now, don't get me wrong, these have a taste and texture similar to a cereal bar, but they also have such a luscious chocolate and peanut butter flavor profile that it can be easy to forget you're munching on mere cereal crisps. As the name suggests, these bars also boast a good amount of protein, coming in at 10 grams per bar. As for the cost of the product itself, one box of five bars rings in at $3.69.
Ode to the Classic Potato Chip
Any certified snacker knows that keeping a go-to potato chip stocked in the pantry is purely essential. There are plenty of name-brand chips one might turn to at the grocery store, but if Trader Joe's is your store of choice, then you can't go wrong with the Ode to the Classic Potato Chip. These crispy chips look and taste a lot like classic Lays, with the same crispy-airy texture and rich, almost buttery flavor profile.
So, yes, if you're a fan of Lays, then you will certainly like TJ's version. Of course, these chips also stand on their own, offering up everything one could hope for in a potato chip, with the perfect texture, rich flavor, and just the right amount of saltiness. These chips also come in a massive bag priced at $2.99, so there's no denying the bang-for-your-buck aspect either.
Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers
The humble sandwich cracker doesn't get enough love in my opinion, and perhaps that's because people are a bit fatigued on the typical cheese-filled or peanut butter-filled crackers that dominate grocery store shelves. Trader Joe's keeps things fresh with its Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers, a unique take on the classic mini sandwich cracker and one that highlights the ever-popular everything bagel seasoning.
These mini crackers are no doubt very savory, with strong cream cheese notes shining through along with the flavor of the everything bagel seasoning blend, which includes poppyseeds, dried onions, and dried garlic. Something I didn't anticipate the first time I tried these crackers was that they'd have a certain sweetness, one that somehow works well alongside the otherwise savory cream cheese filling. At first glance, these crackers (priced at $3.49 a box) may seem like your average sandwich cracker, but they have a whole lot of complexity and deliciousness to offer.
World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs
While I can't attest to Trader Joe's white cheddar corn puffs truly being the world's puffiest, I can certainly attest to them tasting pretty darn good (and having a perfect soft-puffy texture at that). When I compared Trader Joe's white cheddar corn puffs to the comparable name-brand product, Pirate's Booty, the TJ's version won without question — so if you're looking for a go-to corn puff to keep stocked in your pantry, you can't go wrong with TJ's version.
Yet another compelling reason to add these white cheddar corn puffs to your shopping list is that one big bag costs a mere $2.69. So you're obviously getting a good deal with this product, but of course, the flavor and texture sets these apart from the competition. These puffs have that distinct crunchy texture that you'd expect, but more of a soft crunch than a hard one. The white cheddar flavor is perfectly savory and cheesy without going overboard. This is one tasty and reliable snack.
Snickerdoodle Cookies
There's nothing like a treat as an afternoon pick-me-up, and it doesn't get much better than a cozy snickerdoodle cookie. While you could whip up a batch of snickerdoodle cookies, it's a bit of a process that takes time, energy, and ingredients. Luckily, Trader Joe's offers the spiced cookies in its bakery section, and though nothing can compete with fresh, homemade cookies, these sugary-cinnamon confections are about as good as store-bought can get.
Impeccably chewy and surprisingly soft for a store-bought cookie, the texture is a big highlight of these TJ's cookies, which cost $4.99 for a box. The flavor is not to be overlooked, as these also boast that classic sweet-cinnamon flavor profile with that added sugary crunch on the outside for extra sweetness and texture. For those days when you want a sweet treat on a whim, these cookies will save the day and taste delicious while doing so.
Rolled Oats & Chocolate Chips Fiberful Granola Bars
Rounding out our list of some of the best under-$5 Trader Joe's snacks are the Rolled Oats & Chocolate Chips Fiberful Granola Bars, which cost $2.99 per box. These granola bars are similar to the chocolate peanut butter protein bars in that they taste more like a candy bar than anything else, but instead of cereal, you'll find chewy granola (and plenty of chocolate) throughout.
Aside from the chocolate, which is an obvious highlight, these bars shine thanks to their delectably chewy texture. The mini chocolate chips play double-duty, offsetting any excessive chewiness with a bit of a crunch and offering a slightly bitter contrast thanks to their semi-sweet nature. Of course, these bars also boast a hefty dose of fiber at 9 grams per bar, so if you're looking for a snack that simultaneously tastes good and offers a nutritional boost, you can't go wrong with these chewy granola bars.
Methodology
The most important factor in determining these as the absolute best at Trader Joe's snacks for $5 or less came down to flavor. These popular TJ's offerings all bring exceptional flavor to the table, whether it be in the form of a spicy-tangy rolled tortilla chip or a cinnamon-infused snickerdoodle cookie.
Another important factor was the texture of the snacks. Sometimes a food tastes good but doesn't have an amazing texture, but this isn't the case for any of the snacks on this list, as they all have exceptionally well-executed textures.
And, finally, these snacks are exceptional in terms of their price, since each of them fall below a $5 price point. Though this isn't an exhaustive list, it is one that offers a thorough glimpse into some of the best TJ's snacks in terms of flavor, texture, and cost-effectiveness.