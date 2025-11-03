16 Best Trader Joe's Snacks Under $5

Trader Joe's is known for having some of the absolute best snacks around, and for the most part, there are very few snacks at TJ's that are going to break the bank. On the contrary, Trader Joe's aisles are absolutely chock-full of budget-friendly items, ranging from chips to trail mix to pretzel nuggets. You really can have it all when you shop at Trader Joe's, and even better yet, you can have it under $5.

In case you aren't familiar with the vast (cheap) snack options to be found at the popular grocery store, we've compiled this list of the best Trader Joe's snacks under $5. The price alone makes any of the foods on this list appealing, but what truly makes them the best of the best comes down to how good they taste. As a frequent Trader Joe's shopper and someone who has tried (and loved) every snack on this list, I can vouch for each one having a remarkably tasty flavor, nice texture, and perhaps most important of all, an exceptional value.