Is Freeze-Dried Candy Healthier? Here's What You Need To Know

It can feel like you're indulging in a guilty pleasure when you find yourself alone with a box of Milk Duds or Nerds Gummy Clusters (which we ranked as the most popular gummy candy) at the movie theater. You know they're not necessarily the healthiest snack, but if you're being honest, no one is sneaking a bag of sliced apples into the cinema. With so many new candies hitting the shelves at all times, like the beloved U.K. gummy candy that Americans can finally find at Target or the freeze-dried candy trend taking over local markets, you want to make time to try them all, calories be damned.

Even though it may take a different shape, freeze-dried candy isn't necessarily any healthier than regular candy. The only real difference between a freeze-dried Skittle and a regular Skittle is the fact that one has been subjected to pressure reduction and one has not. None of the ingredients between the two change; thus, the nutritional value doesn't necessarily increase or decrease. Freeze-dried items have less water content, so there may be fewer calories, but the difference is insignificant. The sugar content between freeze-dried candy and regular candy remains the same, as does the general nutritional value. The only real health-based benefit of consuming freeze-dried candy is that it might be better for your teeth thanks to its airy texture.