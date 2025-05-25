Is Freeze-Dried Candy Healthier? Here's What You Need To Know
It can feel like you're indulging in a guilty pleasure when you find yourself alone with a box of Milk Duds or Nerds Gummy Clusters (which we ranked as the most popular gummy candy) at the movie theater. You know they're not necessarily the healthiest snack, but if you're being honest, no one is sneaking a bag of sliced apples into the cinema. With so many new candies hitting the shelves at all times, like the beloved U.K. gummy candy that Americans can finally find at Target or the freeze-dried candy trend taking over local markets, you want to make time to try them all, calories be damned.
Even though it may take a different shape, freeze-dried candy isn't necessarily any healthier than regular candy. The only real difference between a freeze-dried Skittle and a regular Skittle is the fact that one has been subjected to pressure reduction and one has not. None of the ingredients between the two change; thus, the nutritional value doesn't necessarily increase or decrease. Freeze-dried items have less water content, so there may be fewer calories, but the difference is insignificant. The sugar content between freeze-dried candy and regular candy remains the same, as does the general nutritional value. The only real health-based benefit of consuming freeze-dried candy is that it might be better for your teeth thanks to its airy texture.
Here's exactly what freeze drying does to your candy
Freeze drying candy involves a process known as lyophilization, which involves quickly freezing something and immediately vacuuming out the vapor. This is typically done in a freeze drying machine, though there are other methods of freeze drying at home. Candies are evenly spaced on a tray and left in the machine for a few hours (depending on the specific candy) until all of the moisture is sucked out of the product and the result is a puffy, crunchy treat. It essentially involves taking an already existing item and changing the structure and shape — that's it. It doesn't eliminate sugar, carbs, or any other ingredients that make up the basic structure of the candy.
Beyond being easier on your teeth, freeze-dried candy is also preferable due to its extended shelf life. The lack of water means less of a chance for microorganisms and harmful bacteria to grow, so that bag of freeze-dried gummy worms could very well last multiple years. The whole freeze-drying trend began when NASA wanted to develop foods that astronauts could take to space (think astronaut ice cream), but today, you'll find freeze-dried gummy bears, Airheads, Skittles, and more at grocery stores or local farmers' markets. You may not be getting any increased nutritional benefit out of it, but you're in for a surprise at that first crunch of a freeze-dried Jolly Rancher.